Eagles Titans preseason game betting gambling odds preview

Betting on pre-season NFL games is tricky considering you have no idea of when coaches will pull their starters off the field.

And rather than breaking down whether or not Clayton Thorson is a better quarterback than Logan Woodside (the Titans’ third string QB), it’s a better strategy to look at team’s recent pre-season performances. Does Eagles head coach Doug Pederson covet wins in the preseason or does he believe the final score is irrelevant? Does Titans coach Mike Vrabel care about exhibition W’s?

Let’s take a look.

The Eagles went 1-4 in the pre-season last year, only winning their final pre-season game 10-9 over the Jets. They lost to the Steelers in Week 1 of the 2018 pre-season, 31-14. They lost to the Patriots in Week 2, 37-20. And they lost to the Browns in Week 3, 5-0.

That’s pretty ugly, but then again the Birds were fresh off winning the Super Bowl a year ago. It’s tough to care too much about a game in August, when you achieved the highest of highs in your last real game.

Expect this pre-season to be a bit more even, much like in Pederson’s second season at the helm. In 2017 the Eagles went 2-2 in the pre-season with the following scores: Packers 24, Eagles 9 (Week 1), Eagles 20, Bills 16 (Week 2), Eagles 38, Dolphins 31 (Week 3), Jets 16, Eagles 10 (Week 4).

As for the Titans, it looks like Bill Belichick disciple Mike Vrabel puts zero stock in pre-season final scores like his old boss as Tennessee went 0-4 last August.

Total: Over 36.5 (-109) Under 36.5 (-109)

Moneyline: Titans +138 Eagles -165

The play: $10 on Eagles -3 at MetroBet.us/Sugar