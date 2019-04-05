Final Four Weekend

What is left after an exciting Elite 8 weekend may not appeal to CBS in viewership ratings, but presents some intriguing matchups if you are purely a college hoops junkie, like me.

I’m drawn to the nightcap, upstart 3 seeded Texas Tech, with no rostered players in ESPN 100 as recruits, taking on Tourney fixture, Michigan State. Sparty is a 2.5 to 3 point favorite across the board and the total sits around 132.5. Tough defense is a huge part of both team’s identity, in fact, the Red Raiders are the top ranked team in the country in defensive efficiency. Neither team runs to a high pace, with Sparty averaging 70 possessions per game and Tech a notch slower at 69. Each team is averaging 72 - 73.5 ppg offensively in this tournament, while surrendering anywhere from 57 to 63 ppg. The best matchup to watch will be Sparty’s tough-minded, PG, Cassius Winston go up against the long and lanky, Jarrett Culver for Tech. Winston has been one of my favorite players over the years and in this tournament, but this matchup could present real problems as Culver has the size advantage which will help defend the perimeter and is projected as an NBA Lottery Pick. Culver is also listed as the most efficient player in CBB, according to kenpom.com. Tech is trending 63% to the Under on games with 4 plus days rest and 75% to the Under in this tourney and non-conference matchups.

I am not seeing as drastic an Under play as was on display when Tech played Michigan in Sweet 16, when game was tied at 6 with under 10 minutes to play in first half, however, we can only hope! Tech’s defense needs to keep McQuaid and Winston in check from beyond the arc and Sparty will need to honor Tech’s Italian 3 point marksman, Davide Moretti, who shoots it at a 46.3% clip. The lines on this game have remained quite stable and I anticipate a sluggish start offensively and then the defense to really settle in as both coaches take control of their squads. I’m looking for a slow paced, defensive slugfest here with a play on the Under. For the record, Tech was my only Final Four survivor in my bracket…but nobody cares.

Pick - Texas Tech v Michigan State, UNDER the total

