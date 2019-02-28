Flyers Blue Jackets NHL odds Stars Kings gambling advice

MetroBet takes a look at a pair of games on the NHL slate for Thursday.

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Moneyline: Flyers +160, Blue Jackets -180

Puckline: Flyers +1.5 goals (-180), Blue Jackets -1.5 goals (+160)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Columbus Blue Jackets (35-24-3) should pick up their fifth straight win over the Philadelphia Flyers (30-26-7) when they play host at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets have generated the eighth-most shots in the league at home this year at 33.2 per game. Philly’s defense, which has allowed 36.6 shots per game over their last 10 tilts, seems ill-equipped to handle this threat. Brian Elliott can only do so much between the pipes, though he’s been solid in his first two starts in relief of Carter Hart (74 of 79 shots turned aside). Columbus went “all-in” at the deadline, particularly on offense, when they brought in centers Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Senators.

Sergei Bobrovsky (.938 save percentage and two shutouts in his last five outings) is more than capable of turning back the Flyers’ forwards in this home start.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win, 4-2

The play: Blue Jackets moneyline and Stars vs. Kings Under Parlay, one unit.

Bet Now

Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings

Moneyline: Stars, Kings

Puckline: Stars, Kings

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 10:30 p.m.

The Dallas Stars (31-27-5) and the Los Angeles Kings (23-33-7), two offensively-starved and skidding squads, meet at the Staples Center on Thursday night. The Under will be a confident selection in this tilt.

Dallas possesses the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense at 2.51 goals per game. On the road, they’re ranked 30th, mustering just 2.06 goals per game. When the Stars travel, their average shots per game figure drops from 29.9 to 27.7. Dallas has scored one goal or fewer in four of their last seven overall. Stars captain and left winger Jamie Benn has struggled in particular, scoring in just one of his last 12 contests. One thing Dallas does have going for them is goalie Ben Bishop, who has stopped 72 of the first 76 shots he’s faced in his first two starts off a minor injury.

Los Angeles has lost nine straight contests and has been held to two goals or fewer in five of their last six tilts. The Kings’ offense is just 30th in the league this year at 2.37 goals per game. Johnathan Quick has left something to be desired in his last two efforts between the pipes (12 goals allowed on 43 shots), but L.A.’s defense should stop the shot-hungry Stars from generating an excess of solid chances.

Prediction: Stars win, 3-1

Bet Now

The play: Stars vs. Kings Under, one unit