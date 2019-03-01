Flyers Devils NHL odds Canadiens Rangers betting advice

MetroBet takes a look at a pair of games on the Friday docket, including Flyers at Devils.

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

Moneyline: Flyers -120, Devils EVEN

Puckline: Flyers -1.5 goals (+210), Devils +1.5 goals (-260)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -115, Under -105)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flyers (30-26-7) face a fairly facile opponent on Friday night in the New Jersey Devils (25-31-8). It seems like the perfect spot for Cam Talbot’s long-awaited team debut in the crease, which was delayed from Feb. 16 due to visa issues.

Talbot, who came to prominence as the Rangers backup several years ago, was considered Edmonton’s goalie of the future. Perhaps due to overwork, he’s struggled this season. But facing the Devils’ punchless offense (21st by goals per game this year) should serve as a confidence-booster. New Jersey has registered just 26.9 shots per game over their last 10 contests.

The Flyers enter on the tail-end of a back-to-back, so they could be fatigued. New Jersey netminder Cory Schneider has been in good form of late, playing to a .959 save percentage in his last five outings. Add to this that Philly has gone below the total in 10 of their last 15 road games, and it’s clear that the Under is the way to go.

Prediction: Flyers win, 3-2

The play: Flyers vs. Devils Under

Bet Now

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers

Moneyline: Canadiens -115, Rangers -105

Puckline: Canadiens -1.5 goals (+240), Rangers +1.5 goals (-300)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -115, Under -105)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Montreal Canadiens (34-23-7) and the New York Rangers (27-26-10) are not even in the top 10 in the league by goals per game this season (12th and 19th, respectively), but another offensive outburst could easily be in the cards at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The Rangers have played a wild brand of hockey lately, exceeding the total in six of their last eight contests. They’ve averaged 3.75 goals per game in that span, while surrendering 3.63 goals per game. New York’s defense has left their fans wanting at home this year, allowing an average of exactly four goals per contest. Henrik Lundqvist (3.04 GAA, .907 save percentage), who was chased in his most recent start against the Capitals and has shown signs of age this season, should be between the pipes in this Original Six affair.

Meanwhile, Montreal is fresh off an eight-goal explosion against the Red Wings on Tuesday night. The team points leader, center Max Domi, notched two goals and three assists, while left wing Johnathan Drouin bagged four assists and right wing Andrew Shaw recorded a hat-trick. Carey Price just started three straight games in a four-night span, and with the Habs due to be back in action on Saturday against the Penguins, they might turn to backup netminder Antti Niemi (3.75 GAA, .889 save percentage) against the Blueshirts, which should only help Over bettors.

Prediction: Canadiens win, 4-3

The play: Canadiens vs. Rangers Over

Bet Now