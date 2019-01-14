Flyers Wild Bruins Canadiens NHL Monday odds and advice

MetroBet dishes out the best bets on the ice for Monday night.

Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers

Moneyline: Wild -120, Flyers EVEN

Puckline: Wild -1.5 goals (+230), Flyers +1.5 goals (-250)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Minnesota Wild will look to bounce back off an 18-shot, 5-2 loss to the Red Wings when they head to Philadelphia to take on the floundering Flyers on Monday night.

The trends are certainly in Minnesota’s favor; per Covers.com, they’ve won their last five contests following a game in which they allowed five or more goals. Additionally, the Wild are 20-7 in their last 27 tilts following a loss of three goals or worse.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has lost nine of their last 10 contests. They were also shut out by Minnesota’s Devyn Dubnyk in both meetings last season. Team captain Claude Giroux has just one goal in his last nine efforts.

Expect Zach Parise to ink the statsheet once more (11 points over his last 10 games) against the Flyers’ shoddy goaltending (3.56 goals allowed per game, 29th in the league) as the Wild get back in the win column. Also consider a play on the Under here, as Minnesota and Philly have averaged 2.2 and 1.9 goals per game, respectively, over their last 10.

Prediction: Wild win, 3-2

The play: Wild moneyline and Wild vs. Flyers Under 6.0 goals Parlay (+236)

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

Moneyline: Canadiens +160, Bruins -180

Puckline: Canadiens +1.5 goals (-160), Bruins -1.5 goals (+140)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Several significant trends are indicating that Monday’s Original Six showdown between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins will be low-scoring, so bettors should head right for the totals market in this one, especially considering that bookmakers are offering good odds on the Under.

The Canadiens and Bruins have exceeded the total just once in their last 10 meetings (1-8-1), and Montreal is riding a streak of seven straight Unders cashed. That’s thanks in part to their woeful power play, which is last in the league and has converted just one of its last 20 chances. The Habs could use another performance from Carey Price like the one he delivered on Saturday night against the Avalanche; a 28-save shutout.

Boston has been good to Under bettors too in recent games, as their Over/Under record is 1-4-2 over their last seven tilts. They’ve won six of those contests thanks to some stellar goaltending from Tuukaa Rask, who has played to a .954 save percentage over his last five starts.

Prediction: Bruins win, 3-2

The play: Canadiens vs. Bruins Under 5.5 goals (EVEN)