Free deposit match bonus SugarHouse sports betting Pennsylvania

Matt Burke | Jun 10, 2019
Getty Images

The Phillies’ Bryce Harper signing back in late February had a major impact on MLB World Series odds heading into the 2019 season as Philadelphia had the fifth or sixth best odds to win the Commissioner’s Trophy.

We’re now two full months into the MLB season, so let’s see where things stand today.

The Phils have the fourth best record in the National League right now, are in first place in the NL East, and seem poised to be in contention for a playoff spot all season long.

The Dodgers have eight more wins than the team with the second most victories in the NL right now, but baseball playoffs are much like the Stanley Cup playoffs in that the main objective is to get into the dance. Once in the tournament, just about anything can happen.

Last year both the Brewers and Cubs finished with better records that the team that eventually represented the NL in the World Series (the Dodgers).

In other words, you want to be peaking at the right time – and who’s to say that the Phils won’t find their stride in October?

Here are the current odds to win the World Series:

HOU Astros +350

LA Dodgers +400

NY Yankees +550

MIN Twins +800

PHI Phillies +1200

CHI Cubs +1400

ATL Braves +1600

+1200 odds for the Phillies represents a pretty good futures bet right now.

For instance, if you bet $100 on the Phils to win the World Series right now you would win $1200 and get a payout of $1300.

Of course, you don’t need to bet that much if you’re a novice bettor.

If you bet $20 on the Phils to win it all right now you would win $240 and get a payout of $260.

 

