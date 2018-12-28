Free live stream for Notre Dame Clemson Alabama Oklahoma football

How to watch the college football national semis

The college football semi-final games will be played on a Saturday instead of New Year's Day or Eve this year. Notre Dame will battle Clemson in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in the first game at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the nightcap, Oklahoma will take on No. 1 Alabama in the Capital One Orange Bowl at 8 p.m., Eastern Standard Time. Both games will be broadcast on live TV on ESPN.

Notre Dame is a perfect 12-0 entering Saturday's game against the Tigers. There is the train of thought, however, that the Irish haven't faced a tough schedule this season. Notre Dame beat Michigan, 24-17, way back on Sept. 1 and upended No. 7 Stanford in late September. Since then, Notre Dame hasn't really beaten anyone of note.

Clemson, too, hasn't really beaten a top program in a while. They 16th ranked NC State in late October, 41-7, and beat Boston College in Massachusetts, 27-7, on Nov. 10.

It's hard to nitpick Oklahoma's schedule, despite the fact that they are the only team out of the four that has lost this season. The Sooners fell to Texas, 48-45, back on Oct. 6. Since then they've beaten two ranked teams in No. 13 West Virginia and No. 14 Texas in the rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Alabama, meanwhile, was not tested during the regular season. The only team that pushed them all year was Georgia, which fell by seven points in the SEC Championship Game back on Dec. 1.

You can watch all of these games on the Watch ESPN app. If you don't have ESPN access you can look to live stream the games here for free. Check back in closer to kickoff for updated live streams.

Cotton Bowl Live Stream 1

Cotton Bowl Live Stream 2

Cotton Bowl Live Stream 3

Orange Bowl Live Stream 1

Orange Bowl Live Stream 2

Cotton Bowl Live Stream 3