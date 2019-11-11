Fresh 2020 NBA Mock Draft Rumors Knicks Warriors LaMelo Ball buzz

Warriors fans find themselves in an unfamiliar spot this season, and they’ll be checking out mock drafts from now until June. Knicks fans, meanwhile, know the deal.
It’s incredibly early in the college basketball season, and we don’t have much in the way of a clear-cut number one pick. That said, the early returns on Georgia 2-guard Anthony Edwards have been phenomenal.
Edwards would be a nice complement to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as he’s more of a slashing-type guard that has drawn comparisons to a young Dwyane Wade.
As for the Knicks, there is now internal pressure for them to get some sort of star power back at Madison Square Garden. Not only are the Knicks non-competitive, but they are also now dull.
On Monday, it was reported that team president Steve Mills is “laying the groundwork” to fire head coach David Fizdale.
Bringing in the Ball family would be like putting gasoline on a dumpster fire, but New York will likely be desperate to up the entertainment value at MSG this coming summer. LaMelo Ball, who by most accounts projects to be better than Lonzo, would do the trick. Here is our latest 2020 mock.
Round 1
Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA
Memphis Grizzlies: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
New Orleans Pelicans: Isaiah Steward, PF, Washington
Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel
Chicago Bulls: Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas
Orlando Magic: Theo Maledon, PG, France
Sacramento Kings: N’Faly Dante, C, Mali
Atlanta Hawks: Charles Bassey, PF, Western Kentucky
Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
Portland Trail Blazers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
Detroit Pistons: RJ Hampton, PG, Undecided
Charlotte Hornets: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Undecided
Brooklyn Nets: Samuell Williamson, SG, Louisville
Cleveland Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, PG, Undecided
Minnesota Timberwolves: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas
San Antonio Spurs: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky
Indiana Pacers: Arturs Zagars, PG, Latvia
Dallas Mavericks: Vernon Carey, PF, Duke
LA Clippers: Killian Hayes, PG, France
Phoenix Suns: Amar Sylla, PF, Senegal
Philadelphia 76ers: AJ Lawson, SG, South Carolina
Utah Jazz: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
Miami Heat: Precious, Achiuwa, SF, Undecided
Houston Rockets: Ayo Dosunmu, PG, Illinoise
Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
Denver Nuggets: Mamadi Diatkite, PF, Virginia
LA Lakers: Josh Langford, SG, Michigan State
Boston Celtics: Scottie Lewis, SG, Florida
Round 2
New York Knicks: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State
Golden State Warriors: Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetown
Memphis Grizzlies: Tyrese Maxey SG, Kentucky
New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Bowden, SG, Tennessee
Washington Wizards: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul
Chicago Bulls: Steve Enoch, C, Louisville
Orlando Magic: Rob Edwards, SG, Arizona State
Atlanta Hawks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
Oklahoma City Thunder: Aaron Wiggins, SG, Maryland
Portland Trail Blazers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
Detroit Pistons: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville
Charlotte Hornets: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette
Brooklyn Nets: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga
Cleveland Cavaliers: Rayshaun Hammonds, PF, Georgia
Minnesota Timberwolves: Javin DeLaurier, PF, Duke
San Antonio Spurs: Biram Faye, SF, Senegal
Indiana Pacers: Markell Johnson, PG, NC State
Dallas Mavericks: Chris Smith, PF, UCLA
LA Clippers: Kerry Blacksheat, PF, Virginia Tech
Phoenix Suns: Lamar Stevens, SF, Penn State
Philadelphia 76ers: CJ Elleby, SF, Washington State
Utah Jazz: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky
Miami Heat: Chris Clarke, SF, Virginia Tech
Houston Rockets: Neemias Queta, C, Utah State
Milwaukee Bucks: Seth Towns, SF, Harvard
Toronto Raptors: TyShon Alexander, PG, Creighton
Denver Nuggets: Paul Eboua, SF, Italy
LA Lakers: Alpha Diallo, SG, Providence
Boston Celtics: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State