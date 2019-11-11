Fresh 2020 NBA Mock Draft Rumors Knicks Warriors LaMelo Ball buzz

Warriors fans find themselves in an unfamiliar spot this season, and they’ll be checking out mock drafts from now until June. Knicks fans, meanwhile, know the deal.

It’s incredibly early in the college basketball season, and we don’t have much in the way of a clear-cut number one pick. That said, the early returns on Georgia 2-guard Anthony Edwards have been phenomenal.

Edwards would be a nice complement to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as he’s more of a slashing-type guard that has drawn comparisons to a young Dwyane Wade.

As for the Knicks, there is now internal pressure for them to get some sort of star power back at Madison Square Garden. Not only are the Knicks non-competitive, but they are also now dull.

On Monday, it was reported that team president Steve Mills is “laying the groundwork” to fire head coach David Fizdale.

Bringing in the Ball family would be like putting gasoline on a dumpster fire, but New York will likely be desperate to up the entertainment value at MSG this coming summer. LaMelo Ball, who by most accounts projects to be better than Lonzo, would do the trick. Here is our latest 2020 mock.

Round 1

Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

Memphis Grizzlies: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

New Orleans Pelicans: Isaiah Steward, PF, Washington

Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel

Chicago Bulls: Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas

Orlando Magic: Theo Maledon, PG, France

Sacramento Kings: N’Faly Dante, C, Mali

Atlanta Hawks: Charles Bassey, PF, Western Kentucky

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

Portland Trail Blazers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

Detroit Pistons: RJ Hampton, PG, Undecided

Charlotte Hornets: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Undecided

Brooklyn Nets: Samuell Williamson, SG, Louisville

Cleveland Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, PG, Undecided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

San Antonio Spurs: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

Indiana Pacers: Arturs Zagars, PG, Latvia

Dallas Mavericks: Vernon Carey, PF, Duke

LA Clippers: Killian Hayes, PG, France

Phoenix Suns: Amar Sylla, PF, Senegal

Philadelphia 76ers: AJ Lawson, SG, South Carolina

Utah Jazz: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Miami Heat: Precious, Achiuwa, SF, Undecided

Houston Rockets: Ayo Dosunmu, PG, Illinoise

Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

Denver Nuggets: Mamadi Diatkite, PF, Virginia

LA Lakers: Josh Langford, SG, Michigan State

Boston Celtics: Scottie Lewis, SG, Florida

Round 2

New York Knicks: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

Golden State Warriors: Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetown

Memphis Grizzlies: Tyrese Maxey SG, Kentucky

New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Bowden, SG, Tennessee

Washington Wizards: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

Chicago Bulls: Steve Enoch, C, Louisville

Orlando Magic: Rob Edwards, SG, Arizona State

Atlanta Hawks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

Oklahoma City Thunder: Aaron Wiggins, SG, Maryland

Portland Trail Blazers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

Detroit Pistons: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville

Charlotte Hornets: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette

Brooklyn Nets: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga

Cleveland Cavaliers: Rayshaun Hammonds, PF, Georgia

Minnesota Timberwolves: Javin DeLaurier, PF, Duke

San Antonio Spurs: Biram Faye, SF, Senegal

Indiana Pacers: Markell Johnson, PG, NC State

Dallas Mavericks: Chris Smith, PF, UCLA

LA Clippers: Kerry Blacksheat, PF, Virginia Tech

Phoenix Suns: Lamar Stevens, SF, Penn State

Philadelphia 76ers: CJ Elleby, SF, Washington State

Utah Jazz: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky

Miami Heat: Chris Clarke, SF, Virginia Tech

Houston Rockets: Neemias Queta, C, Utah State

Milwaukee Bucks: Seth Towns, SF, Harvard

Toronto Raptors: TyShon Alexander, PG, Creighton

Denver Nuggets: Paul Eboua, SF, Italy

LA Lakers: Alpha Diallo, SG, Providence

Boston Celtics: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State