Fresh Jarvis Landry NFL Trade Rumors Packers Eagles Patriots buzz

There is expected to be a flurry of NFL trade activity in the next 24 hours or so as contenders look to boost their championship stock by raiding the rosters of teams ready to go in the tank.

Now at 2-5 on the season, the Browns are again in a position in which they need to be sellers at the deadline.

General manager John Dorsey isn’t going to trade Odell Beckham any time soon as the franchise wants OBJ and Baker Mayfield to be the two linchpins in turning the organization around.

That said, Dorsey does not want such a large chunk of the team’s salary cap tied up at the receiver position, so that could mean that Jarvis Landy is the odd man out.

Landry hasn’t been living up to his contract this season so far as he does not have a touchdown reception and he has just one game in which he went over 100 yards.

There are a bevy of teams that are in hot pursuit of receivers at the deadline, though many of the top names look like they’re staying put. At the start of October, everyone was convinced that the Vikings would trade Stefon Diggs, but right now they wouldn’t trade him for five years-worth of first round picks. And as much noise as there has been that AJ Green is on the block in Cincinnati, Mike Brown has insisted that he wants to keep the face of his franchise.

If Brown doesn’t budge, expect all of the teams looking to land a top notch receiver to turn to Dorsey.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said Sunday that the Patriots are looking to swing a second deal for a wide receiver, even after adding Mohamed Sanu in a trade last week. He added that the Packers, too, are in the market for a top-notch WR.

There has also been smoke for weeks that the Eagles would pursue a receiver. Howie Roseman made a move on Monday for Browns defensive end Genard Avery, but the feeling right now in Philly is that there is a larger shoe to drop over the next few hours.

Landry is still just 26-years-old and he still has the ability to put up elite numbers at the receiver position.

Just two years ago in Miami, Landry had 112 catches for 987 yards and nine TDs. In 2015-16 he posted back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons.