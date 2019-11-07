Fresh Kevin Love NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Celtics Mavericks buzz

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman remained firm this week, saying that the Cavs had no intention of trading away star forward Kevin Love. But Altman’s mindset is likely to change if the Cavs continue to struggle (they’re off to a 2-5 start) and if a team comes to him with a strong enough offer.

Altman extended Love last year for the sole purpose of eventually trading him as the team desperately wants some assets in return for the spending that took place during their latest title run era. And so far the Cavs have played it smart, allowing Love to again boost his stock now that he’s fully healthy.

Love is currently second in the NBA in rebounds per game, clearing the boards at a 14.4 per game clip. He’s also pumping in 18.9 points per game. Statistically, he’s back to being the machine he was when he was in Minnesota.

There will be plenty of suitors for Love at this year’s deadline, as many contending teams seek a veteran presence who has playoff experience.

The Lakers are the most obvious fit for Love, as he LeBron have their connection from their days in Cleveland. The relationship was often rocky, but when LeBron most recently departed the franchise – there was nothing but mutual admiration coming from both sides.

The Lakers are currently doing just fine without Love at 6-1, but all of these teams jumbled at the top of the standings will be playing a game of chicken when it comes time to find a player that can put them over the top.

The Lakers would surely have to give up Kyle Kuzma in a deal for Love, something that Rob Pelinka likely wouldn’t do right now considering how well Kuzma is jelling with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

When and if the Lakers make a deal before the deadline or in the buyout market, it will likely be for a lesser player than Love.

Los Angeles believes it already has the roster in place to win the whole shebang, but it’s a long season and things change in a hurry in this league.

The Celtics are also almost always linked to Love as Danny Ainge has long been a fan of his game. Boston, which is deprived of elite big men, wouldn’t mind getting some help in the rebounding department with Love on the floor.

As for what it would take to land Love, the Celtics would need to ship out Jaylen Brown and the first round Memphis pick they own (which will be unprotected next year if it rolls over). The C’s just extended Brown, but in a roundabout way it makes him more tradeable in a blockbuster deal as his upcoming money would match that of Love’s or Bradley Beal (which the Celtics have also been linked to).

Lastly, the Mavericks are a team to watch when it comes to the Love trade market. The Mavs had a “fairly strong interest” in trading for Love last year, according to Amico Hoops.

Love is a massive fan of young Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, as the veteran said just this week that Doncic is “the future of our league.”