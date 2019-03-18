Fresh NBA Mock Draft Rumors Lakers Bulls Wizards with surprise

The two worst teams in the NBA won games this week as both the Suns and Knicks were victors. With the new NBA lottery rules, getting the worst record in the league is not the be-all and end-all anymore. So you do want to have some good karma going into this thing in May.

The lottery will shake up all of this below, as will the NCAA tournament which weeds out many players both for the good and bad. In our latest mock draft we like the Bulls surprising with the drafting of Keldon Johnson as the No. 4 spot and the Lakers picking up Indiana shooting guard Romeo Langford. Also, the Wizards could tab a somewhat local prospect in Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter.

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

5. Atlanta Hawks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga

6. Atlanta Hawks: Coby White, SG, North Carolina

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke

8. Washington Wizards: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

10. Charlotte Hornets: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford

11. Orlando Magic: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

12. Los Angeles Lakers: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

14. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Miami Heat: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

16. Detroit Pistons: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville

17. Brooklyn Nets: Naz Reid, C, LSU

18. Boston Celtics: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

19. Utah Jazz: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

20. San Antonio Spurs: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

21. Boston Celtics: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

22. Portland Trail Blazers: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

24. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas

25. Indiana Pacers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

27. Brooklyn Nets: Makai Mason, PG, Baylor

28. Golden State Warriors: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

29. San Antonio Spurs: Abdoulaye N’Doye, SG, France

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

31. Brooklyn Nets: Dedric Lawson, PF, Kansas

32. Phoenix Suns: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

33. Orlando Magic: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State

34. Philadelphia 76ers: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn

35. Atlanta Hawks: James Palmer, SG, Nebraska

36. Dallas Mavericks: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

37. Chicago Bulls: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

38. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Porter, SG, USC

39. New Orleans Pelicans: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State

40. Atlanta Hawks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

41. Sacramento Kings: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

42. Philadelphia 76ers: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

43. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington

44. Detroit Pistons: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia

45. Orlando Magic : Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada

46. Los Angeles Clippers: Adam Mokoka, SG, France

47. Utah Jazz: Brian Bowen, SF, USA

48. San Antonio Spurs: Darius Bazley, PF, USA

49. Memphis Grizzlies: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

50. Los Angeles Clippers: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell

51. New York Knicks: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia

52. Charlotte Hornets: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa

53. Indiana Pacers: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC

55. Charlotte Hornets: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

56. Golden State Warriors: Chris Clemons, PG, Campbell

57. Toronto Raptors: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington

58. Milwaukee Bucks: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee