Fresh NBA Mock Draft Rumors Lakers Bulls Wizards with surprise

The two worst teams in the NBA won games this week as both the Suns and Knicks were victors. With the new NBA lottery rules, getting the worst record in the league is not the be-all and end-all anymore. So you do want to have some good karma going into this thing in May.
The lottery will shake up all of this below, as will the NCAA tournament which weeds out many players both for the good and bad. In our latest mock draft we like the Bulls surprising with the drafting of Keldon Johnson as the No. 4 spot and the Lakers picking up Indiana shooting guard Romeo Langford. Also, the Wizards could tab a somewhat local prospect in Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter.
1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke
4. Chicago Bulls: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky
5. Atlanta Hawks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga
6. Atlanta Hawks: Coby White, SG, North Carolina
7. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Reddish, SF, Duke
8. Washington Wizards: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia
9. New Orleans Pelicans: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
10. Charlotte Hornets: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford
11. Orlando Magic: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
12. Los Angeles Lakers: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
13. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
14. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, C, Oregon
15. Miami Heat: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech
16. Detroit Pistons: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville
17. Brooklyn Nets: Naz Reid, C, LSU
18. Boston Celtics: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
19. Utah Jazz: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas
20. San Antonio Spurs: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
21. Boston Celtics: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky
22. Portland Trail Blazers: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France
23. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas
25. Indiana Pacers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
27. Brooklyn Nets: Makai Mason, PG, Baylor
28. Golden State Warriors: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri
29. San Antonio Spurs: Abdoulaye N’Doye, SG, France
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina
31. Brooklyn Nets: Dedric Lawson, PF, Kansas
32. Phoenix Suns: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State
33. Orlando Magic: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State
34. Philadelphia 76ers: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn
35. Atlanta Hawks: James Palmer, SG, Nebraska
36. Dallas Mavericks: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
37. Chicago Bulls: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga
38. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Porter, SG, USC
39. New Orleans Pelicans: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State
40. Atlanta Hawks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
41. Sacramento Kings: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
42. Philadelphia 76ers: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky
43. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington
44. Detroit Pistons: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia
45. Orlando Magic : Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
46. Los Angeles Clippers: Adam Mokoka, SG, France
47. Utah Jazz: Brian Bowen, SF, USA
48. San Antonio Spurs: Darius Bazley, PF, USA
49. Memphis Grizzlies: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College
50. Los Angeles Clippers: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell
51. New York Knicks: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia
52. Charlotte Hornets: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa
53. Indiana Pacers: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette
54. Philadelphia 76ers: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC
55. Charlotte Hornets: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue
56. Golden State Warriors: Chris Clemons, PG, Campbell
57. Toronto Raptors: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington
58. Milwaukee Bucks: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee