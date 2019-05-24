Fresh NBA Mock Draft trade rumors Zion Bulls Sixers Lakers Suns

The Sixers figure to be one of the more active teams during this crazy NBA summer as they have a boatload of picks in next month’s draft and there are a ton of moving parts in free agency.
There is growing concern in Philadelphia that Jimmy Butler could wind up signing with the Lakers come July 1, but the Sixers might be able to at least get something in return. Essentially, Elton Brand could facilitate a pick swap with Rob Pelinka that would give the Sixers the No. 4 pick overall and the Lakers the No. 24 overall pick. Los Angeles would receive Butler in a sign-and-trade.
The Sixers and Lakers make a ton of sense when it comes to being trade partners this summer, which is why those Ben Simmons for LeBron rumors likely crept up last week. The trade scenario above is a lot more likely than anything involving Simmons, as Brand would like to run back the Embiid-Simmons combo again. That combo was able to take the Raptors to seven games, and right now it looks like Toronto is a legitimate threat to at least give the Warriors a run for their money in the Finals. In other words, an Embiid-Simmons combo is not that far away from true contention.
As for who the Sixers would take with the No. 4 pick, North Carolina freshman point guard Coby White seems like a fabulous fit. The Tar Heels point guard is a combo guard and gifted scorer that has earned comparisons to Gilbert Arenas.
At the very top of the draft, all signs point to David Griffin and the Pelicans taking Zion Williamson No. 1 overall. A trade here doesn’t seem as likely anymore, as New Orleans will at least see if the Zion – Anthony Davis combo can work. A Davis trade is much more likely at the trade deadline if he is still frustrated with his situation in the Big Easy.
The Bulls are another team to watch as we get closer to the draft. Chicago was highly disappointed that it didn't at least get into the top three of the draft and the pressure is now on to make a significant move. Don't be surprised if the Bulls make a significant trade and also take Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland if he falls to them at No. 7.
Here is our latest two round mock.
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke
Los Angeles Lakers: Coby White, PG, North Carolina
Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia
Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
Chicago Bulls: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
Atlanta Hawks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga
Washington Wizards: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke
Atlanta Hawks: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
Minnesota Timberwolves: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford
Charlotte Hornets: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas
Miami Heat: Charles Bassey, PF, Western Kentucky
Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France
Orlando Magic: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas
Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, PF, Florida State
Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech
San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
Boston Celtics: Louis King, SF, Oregon
Oklahoma City Thunder: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky
Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky
Utah Jazz: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington
Philadelphia 76ers: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers: Kevin Porter, SF, Oregon
Cleveland Cavaliers: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky
Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon
Golden State Warriors: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State
San Antonio Spurs: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA
Milwaukee Bucks: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee
Brooklyn Nets: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonaga
Phoenix Suns: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville
Philadelphia 76ers: Naz Reid, C, LSU
Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina
Atlanta Hawks: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn
Charlotte Hornets: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue
New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa
Chicago Bulls: Adam Mokoka, SG, France
Dallas Mavericks: Terance Mann, SG, Florida State
Sacramento Kings: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
Atlanta Hawks: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State
Minnesota Timberwolves: Makai Mason, PG, Baylor
Philadelphia 76ers: Robert Francis, SF, Washington State
Detroit Pistons: Aubrey Dawkins, SG, Central Florida
Orlando Magic: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington
Sacramento Kings: Miye Oni, SG, Yale
Los Angeles Clippers: Kyle Guy, SG, Virginia
San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Roby, SF, Nebraska
Indiana Pacers: Brian Bowen, SF, USA
Boston Celtics: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College
Charlotte Hornets: Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA
Utah Jazz: Eric Paschall, PF, Villanova
Philadelphia 76ers: Dylan Windler, SG, Belmont
New York Knicks: Jalen Lecque, PG, NC State
Los Angeles Clippers: Ignas Brazdeikis, SF, Michigan
New Orleans Pelicans: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri
Golden State Warriors: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia
Toronto Raptors: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG, Iowa State
Sacramento Kings: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee