Fresh NBA Mock Draft trade rumors Zion Bulls Sixers Lakers Suns

The Sixers figure to be one of the more active teams during this crazy NBA summer as they have a boatload of picks in next month’s draft and there are a ton of moving parts in free agency.

There is growing concern in Philadelphia that Jimmy Butler could wind up signing with the Lakers come July 1, but the Sixers might be able to at least get something in return. Essentially, Elton Brand could facilitate a pick swap with Rob Pelinka that would give the Sixers the No. 4 pick overall and the Lakers the No. 24 overall pick. Los Angeles would receive Butler in a sign-and-trade.

The Sixers and Lakers make a ton of sense when it comes to being trade partners this summer, which is why those Ben Simmons for LeBron rumors likely crept up last week. The trade scenario above is a lot more likely than anything involving Simmons, as Brand would like to run back the Embiid-Simmons combo again. That combo was able to take the Raptors to seven games, and right now it looks like Toronto is a legitimate threat to at least give the Warriors a run for their money in the Finals. In other words, an Embiid-Simmons combo is not that far away from true contention.

As for who the Sixers would take with the No. 4 pick, North Carolina freshman point guard Coby White seems like a fabulous fit. The Tar Heels point guard is a combo guard and gifted scorer that has earned comparisons to Gilbert Arenas.

At the very top of the draft, all signs point to David Griffin and the Pelicans taking Zion Williamson No. 1 overall. A trade here doesn’t seem as likely anymore, as New Orleans will at least see if the Zion – Anthony Davis combo can work. A Davis trade is much more likely at the trade deadline if he is still frustrated with his situation in the Big Easy.

The Bulls are another team to watch as we get closer to the draft. Chicago was highly disappointed that it didn't at least get into the top three of the draft and the pressure is now on to make a significant move. Don't be surprised if the Bulls make a significant trade and also take Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland if he falls to them at No. 7.

Here is our latest two round mock.

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

Los Angeles Lakers: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

Chicago Bulls: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Atlanta Hawks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga

Washington Wizards: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke

Atlanta Hawks: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

Minnesota Timberwolves: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford

Charlotte Hornets: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas

Miami Heat: Charles Bassey, PF, Western Kentucky

Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

Orlando Magic: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, PF, Florida State

Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

Boston Celtics: Louis King, SF, Oregon

Oklahoma City Thunder: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

Utah Jazz: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington

Philadelphia 76ers: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

Portland Trail Blazers: Kevin Porter, SF, Oregon

Cleveland Cavaliers: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

Golden State Warriors: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

San Antonio Spurs: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

Milwaukee Bucks: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

Brooklyn Nets: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonaga

Phoenix Suns: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville

Philadelphia 76ers: Naz Reid, C, LSU

Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

Atlanta Hawks: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn

Charlotte Hornets: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa

Chicago Bulls: Adam Mokoka, SG, France

Dallas Mavericks: Terance Mann, SG, Florida State

Sacramento Kings: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

Atlanta Hawks: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

Minnesota Timberwolves: Makai Mason, PG, Baylor

Philadelphia 76ers: Robert Francis, SF, Washington State

Detroit Pistons: Aubrey Dawkins, SG, Central Florida

Orlando Magic: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington

Sacramento Kings: Miye Oni, SG, Yale

Los Angeles Clippers: Kyle Guy, SG, Virginia

San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Roby, SF, Nebraska

Indiana Pacers: Brian Bowen, SF, USA

Boston Celtics: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

Charlotte Hornets: Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA

Utah Jazz: Eric Paschall, PF, Villanova

Philadelphia 76ers: Dylan Windler, SG, Belmont

New York Knicks: Jalen Lecque, PG, NC State

Los Angeles Clippers: Ignas Brazdeikis, SF, Michigan

New Orleans Pelicans: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri

Golden State Warriors: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia

Toronto Raptors: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG, Iowa State

Sacramento Kings: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee