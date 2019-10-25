Fresh Philip Rivers NFL Trade Rumors Bears Titans latest buzz

Trades in the NFL are now more popular than ever but one thing we haven’t seen is a mid-season trade of a top tier quarterback.

We may be getting closer to a world in which that happens.

There is growing chatter that this will be Philip Rivers’ last season with the Chargers, but with Los Angeles at 2-5 and the team set to face the Bears defense on Sunday at Soldier Field – Tom Telesco could opt to trade Rivers.

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are giving away millions in free money as they look to get you away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in free cash simply by going to FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

Interestingly enough, the Bears are the most likely team to make an improbable trade for a quarterback before next Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The Bears are publicly backing Mitchell Trubisky right now, but as former NFL executive Michael Lombardi pointed out on his GM Shuffle podcast this week – there is no way Telesco and Matt Nagy truly believe that Trubisky is man to lead them forward for the rest of the year.

The time is now for Chicago to make a move as they still have a shot at a playoff berth this year at 3-3. Trading for Rivers now would also give them a leg up in the spring when Rivers will become a free agent.

One other team to watch on the quarterback market are the Titans, who are happy with what Ryan Tannehill has shown but are not convinced he’s the long-term answer at the position.