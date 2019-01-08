Georgia Penn State LSU with best value odds for 2019 college football

It’s easy to think right now that Alabama and Clemson will play in every National Championship game from now until 2050 – at least – but there is bound to be some new blood in the mix in the coming years.

Georgia is right on the verge of being in that top tier and their national title odds for next season reflect that as FanDuel Sportsbook has them third behind the Crimson Tide and Tigers with +800 odds. Ohio State comes in fourth with +850 odds, followed by Michigan (+2000), Oklahoma (+2000) and Florida (+3500).

MetroBet likes Georgia football’s odds at +800 as wide receiver Dominick Blaylock should keep the Bulldogs’ offense humming. Penn State is also a team to take a flier on right now despite the fact that the Nittany Lions are losing Trace McSorley. The majority of the top programs in the country lose NFL talent each and every year but Penn State is one of the few that will be able to replenish it going forward. Ditto for LSU, which will also benefit from the return of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Here is a list of the top 20 teams and their odds for next season, per FanDuel.

Alabama +170

Clemson +250

Georgia +800

Ohio State +850

Michigan +2000

Oklahoma +2000

Florida +3500

Texas +3500

LSU +5000

Miami +5000

Notre Dame +5000

Oregon +5000

Penn State +5000

West Virginia +5000

Wisconsin +5000

Auburn +6500

Michigan State +6500

Stanford +6500

Washington +6500

Florida State +8000