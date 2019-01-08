Georgia Penn State LSU with best value odds for 2019 college football

It’s easy to think right now that Alabama and Clemson will play in every National Championship game from now until 2050 – at least – but there is bound to be some new blood in the mix in the coming years.
Georgia is right on the verge of being in that top tier and their national title odds for next season reflect that as FanDuel Sportsbook has them third behind the Crimson Tide and Tigers with +800 odds. Ohio State comes in fourth with +850 odds, followed by Michigan (+2000), Oklahoma (+2000) and Florida (+3500).
MetroBet likes Georgia football’s odds at +800 as wide receiver Dominick Blaylock should keep the Bulldogs’ offense humming. Penn State is also a team to take a flier on right now despite the fact that the Nittany Lions are losing Trace McSorley. The majority of the top programs in the country lose NFL talent each and every year but Penn State is one of the few that will be able to replenish it going forward. Ditto for LSU, which will also benefit from the return of quarterback Joe Burrow.
Here is a list of the top 20 teams and their odds for next season, per FanDuel.
Alabama +170
Clemson +250
Georgia +800
Ohio State +850
Michigan +2000
Oklahoma +2000
Florida +3500
Texas +3500
LSU +5000
Miami +5000
Oregon +5000
Penn State +5000
West Virginia +5000
Wisconsin +5000
Auburn +6500
Michigan State +6500
Stanford +6500
Washington +6500