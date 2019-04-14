Giants NFL Mock Draft Eagles Patriots Steelers Packers go QB WR RB

Much of the early portion of the draft will depend solely on the Cardinals decision of whether or not to take Kyler Murray first overall. It will have a direct impact on the Giants at No. 6, in particular, as New York will be eyeing a signal caller at some point in the draft. There has been buzz in recent weeks that Dave Gettleman could look to trade for Josh Rosen, but everything surrounding the Cardinals quarterback picture remains murky and will likely come down to draft day.

Other teams looking quarterback in the early rounds will be the Patriots and Raiders while we have the Packers and Eagles going wide receiver here. The Steelers will also be looking at skill position players to replace Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Atlanta Falcons: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

15. Washington Redskins: TJ Hockenson, TE, Iowa

16. Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, DE, Titans

17. New York Giants: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

23. Houston Texans: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

24. Oakland Raiders: DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

30. Green Bay Packers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

33. Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

34. Indianapolis Colts: Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

35. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

36. San Francisco 49ers: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

37. New York Giants: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

40. Buffalo Bills: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

41. Denver Broncos: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

43. Detroit Lions: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

44. Green Bay Packers: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss

45. Atlanta Falcons: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

46. Washington Redskins: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

47. Carolina Panthers: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

48. Miami Dolphins: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

49. Cleveland Browns: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

50. Minnesota Vikings: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

51. Tennessee Titans: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

54. Houston Texans: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan

55. Houston Texans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

56. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

58. Dallas Cowboys: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

59. Indianapolis Colts: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

61. Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

62. New Orleans Saints: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

64. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple