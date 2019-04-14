Giants NFL Mock Draft Eagles Patriots Steelers Packers go QB WR RB

Much of the early portion of the draft will depend solely on the Cardinals decision of whether or not to take Kyler Murray first overall. It will have a direct impact on the Giants at No. 6, in particular, as New York will be eyeing a signal caller at some point in the draft. There has been buzz in recent weeks that Dave Gettleman could look to trade for Josh Rosen, but everything surrounding the Cardinals quarterback picture remains murky and will likely come down to draft day.
Other teams looking quarterback in the early rounds will be the Patriots and Raiders while we have the Packers and Eagles going wide receiver here. The Steelers will also be looking at skill position players to replace Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
3. New York Jets: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
6. New York Giants: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
10. Denver Broncos: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
12. Green Bay Packers: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White, LB, LSU
14. Atlanta Falcons: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
15. Washington Redskins: TJ Hockenson, TE, Iowa
16. Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, DE, Titans
17. New York Giants: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington
18. Minnesota Vikings: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
19. Tennessee Titans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
21. Seattle Seahawks: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
22. Baltimore Ravens: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
23. Houston Texans: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
24. Oakland Raiders: DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
27. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
30. Green Bay Packers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
31. Los Angeles Rams: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
32. New England Patriots: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
33. Arizona Cardinals: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
34. Indianapolis Colts: Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
35. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
36. San Francisco 49ers: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
37. New York Giants: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
40. Buffalo Bills: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
41. Denver Broncos: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
42. Cincinnati Bengals: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
43. Detroit Lions: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
44. Green Bay Packers: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss
45. Atlanta Falcons: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
46. Washington Redskins: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
47. Carolina Panthers: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
48. Miami Dolphins: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
49. Cleveland Browns: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
50. Minnesota Vikings: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
51. Tennessee Titans: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
54. Houston Texans: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan
55. Houston Texans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
56. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
57. Philadelphia Eagles: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
58. Dallas Cowboys: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
59. Indianapolis Colts: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
60. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
61. Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
62. New Orleans Saints: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
64. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple