Heat Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors Celtics Sixers Bucks buzz

The most chaotic offseason in NBA history is now in the rearview mirror as actual basketball games are on the horizon with the full schedule set to be released this coming week.

That said, there will soon be a new crop of top level talent that will soon be routinely making the trade rumors rounds. That next big name that teams will be jockeying for is Wizards swingman Bradley Beal. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Bill Simmons recently discussed the likelihood that Beal would be dealt at some point in the next year.

Simmons: If I'm Miami I would rather wait until December. Keep the Dragic contract now and kind of wait to see what happens in the league, and who becomes unhappy.

O’Connor: Right, if Bradley Beal pops up. Something like that.

Simmons: Well, what if Ben Simmons popped up in a year?

O’Connor: It makes sense for all of these teams to wait. It's in Miami's best interest to wait. It's in Oklahoma City's best interest to wait. Milwaukee.

Simmons: It makes sense for Washington to wait too. Insurance pays for 80 percent of John Wall. If they can just make sure that Beal doesn't spin out before February. At least wait it out.

O’Connor: Yup because Bradley Beal is really that next big guy that's going to be traded.

Simmons: Could one of those teams be the Boston Celtics?

O’Connor: What's Boston giving up?

Simmons: Jaylen Brown and the two Grizzlies picks would be the two headliners.

The Celtics still have the most chips of any contender to put on the table when it comes to a prospective Beal trade, but they run the risk of Beal walking in free agency in 2021. The days of superstar players signing a longterm extension immediately following a trade to a new team are long gone, so it’s likely that Beal would take the Kyrie Irving route and play out his current deal and test free agency.

That might ultimately scare off many teams, including the scarred Celtics.