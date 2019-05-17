USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

How did Ashley Massaro die cause of death Ric Flair update

Matt Burke | May 17, 2019
How did Ashley Massaro die cause of death Ric Flair dies
Getty Images
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro tragically died at the age of 39 Thursday. Massaro was in the early stages of mounting a return to the pro wrestling ring before her untimely passing.
 
Massaro had been dealing with depression and anxiety, as well as a drug addition, following her WWE career. Massaro said that she had suffered numerous concussions during her pro wrestling career.
 
There is no official word yet on how Massaro died but several of her colleagues in the pro wrestling industry have suggested that Massaro may have committed suicide.
“RIP Ashley Massaro. My heart goes out to her family. Be kind to everyone because you don’t know what someone may be going through,” pro wrestler Velvet Sky tweeted.
 
The pro wrestling world was also rocked on Thursday with the news that 16-time World Champion Ric Flair was gravely ill. The initial report by TMZ was refuted by Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, and Flair’s wife, Wendy, who both said that Flair would make a full recovery from “ongoing health complications.” 
 
Tags:
SB wrestlingSB advice
SB basketball
Burke: Celtics should hold on to Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown
SB advice
Horse Laughing Fox Preakness Stakes betting profile
SB football
Bills AJ Green Eagles Patriots Cowboys Redskins Bengals talks
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies (4/30)
SB basketball
Latest Sixers Raptors NBA odds line spread total betting info, advice
SB advice
Fresh Russell Westbrook NBA Mock Rumors Lakers Knicks Bulls more

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: