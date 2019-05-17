How did Ashley Massaro die cause of death Ric Flair update

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro tragically died at the age of 39 Thursday. Massaro was in the early stages of mounting a return to the pro wrestling ring before her untimely passing.

Massaro had been dealing with depression and anxiety, as well as a drug addition, following her WWE career. Massaro said that she had suffered numerous concussions during her pro wrestling career.

There is no official word yet on how Massaro died but several of her colleagues in the pro wrestling industry have suggested that Massaro may have committed suicide.

“RIP Ashley Massaro. My heart goes out to her family. Be kind to everyone because you don’t know what someone may be going through,” pro wrestler Velvet Sky tweeted.

The pro wrestling world was also rocked on Thursday with the news that 16-time World Champion Ric Flair was gravely ill. The initial report by TMZ was refuted by Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, and Flair’s wife, Wendy, who both said that Flair would make a full recovery from “ongoing health complications.”