How did Tyler Skaggs die cause of death What is RIP45?

Investigators into the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs have not yet officially released a cause of death.

Skaggs, who was just 27-years-old, was found dead Monday at the Hilton Hotel at 1400 Plaza Place in Arlington, Texas.

The Angels versus Rangers game in Arlington Monday night was postponed out of respect for Skaggs.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” a statement from the Angels said. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Bet Now

Everyone on social media was obviously asking the question as to how Skaggs died at such a young age. The Santa Monica Observer speculated that Skaggs’ death was due to a drug overdose but the Angels organization quickly shot that down.

“This article is categorically incorrect,” a spokeswoman for the Angels wrote to the Observer. “The cause of death is still under investigation as stated by the Southlake Police Department. We have tried to contact the paper to correct this story but have been unsuccessful in our attempts. This sort of reckless reporting from Tyler’s hometown paper is disappointing and harmful.”

No foul play has been suspected.