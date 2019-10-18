How long will Patrick Mahomes be out when will he return be back?

Chiefs fans and fantasy owners of Patrick Mahomes endured a nightmare Thursday night when Mahomes’ knee buckled on a quarterback sneak play against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes’ night ended with him having completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Mahomes is said to have suffered a dislocated kneecap and is due for an MRI today. The best case scenario for Mahomes, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is that he will be out for three weeks.

But, given that Mahomes is Kansas City’s franchise player, the Chiefs will obviously take their time. The earliest he could come back is Week 11 (Nov. 18) against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The more likely scenario is that the Chiefs sit him in that one, though, considering that their bye week is the week after.

Pencil in Mahomes for Week 12 (Dec. 1) against the Raiders.

In other words, fantasy football owners will likely get Mahomes back for the playoffs. If they are fortunate enough to get there, of course.