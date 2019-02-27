If 3 ball falls, Nova will take down Marquette

The 10th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles visit Finneran Pavilion hot on a four game winning streak, dating back to their 66-65 win over then 14th ranked Villanova. That seems like a season ago as each team has gone in different directions with the Wildcats losing 4 of their last 5 and three straight. The major reason for their February swoon revolves around their awful shooting from beyond the arc.

Villanova’s big three, Phil Booth (36.6%), Collin Gillespie (37.3%) and Eric Paschall (37.5%) have all gone in the tank from 3 point range. The trio have combined to shoot a meager 24% from 3 in their four recent losses compared to 41% in their lone win in their last five, 85-67 at home over Providence. The Golden Eagles hold a 1.5 game lead over Villanova in the Big East and a win would all but lock down the regular season crown and the top seed in the Conference Tournament. In their first match up, Junior guard, Markus Howard led the way with 38 points, including 5-11 from 3. Marquette would need every one of those points for the one point win because the Hauser brothers only managed 4 points compared to their average of 25. Marquette shoots 77% from the free throw line and has two players at 91% (Howard, Sam Hauser), so it will be imperative for Villanova to limit their opportunities. Marquette only got to the stripe ten times in Milwaukee and shot 7-10.

The Wildcats are outscoring their opponents at home by almost ten points per game (+9.8) and need a bounce back win in the worst way. Villanova also holds a nice advantage in offensive rebounding 9.3 to 7.8, for the season and 9.6 to 7.0 at home. The bottom line remains, in order for the Wildcats to get a much needed win at home, they will need the trio of Booth, Gillespie and Paschall to perform to their season averages from beyond the arc. Whether that means getting into their sets earlier for more time to get better shots or just the return home to friendly rims, a return to normalcy must occur for the Cats to pull out the W. This feels like an ‘ebb and flow’ type of game to me and there is no time like the present for the Cats to start flowing again as March approaches. Given recency bias, Villanova looks like a value play at home.

Pick: VILLANOVA - 1.5