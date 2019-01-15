Islanders Blues Lightning Stars NHL odds and advice for Tuesday

MetroBet takes glance at the odds and dishes out advice for the best bets on the NHL slate for Tuesday. You can bet on these games now at FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking the Bet Now buttons below each game.

St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders

Moneyline: Blues +135, Islanders -155

Puckline: Blues +1.5 goals (-205) Islanders -1.5 goals (+175)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

Tuesday night’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the New York Islanders looks like a coin-flip outcome for moneyline bettors, but there’s a solid play to be made in the totals market.

The Blues will likely send out red-hot rookie Jordan Binnington to man the crease against the Islanders. Binnington was recently named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after going 3-0 in three starts last week, shutting out the Flyers before allowing just one goal each to the Canadiens and Stars. He tallied 74 saves.

With Jake Allen between the pipes on Monday night, St. Louis was able to stymie the Capitals en route to a 4-1 victory. That helped Under bettors cash in on a Blues tilt for the fifth straight time. The Under is now 13-3-1 in the Blues’ last 17 road games, per Covers.com.

New York netminders have been stingy for most of the season, and over their last 10 games, the Islanders have allowed just 20 goals. That includes a 5-1 triumph over the potent Lightning just two nights ago. The Under has hit in 16 of the Isles’ last 23 games, and nine of their last 12 at home, per Oddsshark.com.

Prediction: Islanders win, 2-1

The play: Blues vs. Islanders Under 5.5 goals (-110)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars

Moneyline: Lightning -145, Stars +130

Puckline: Lightning -1.5 goals (+175), Stars +1.5 goals (-200)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 8:30 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Lightning exit a 5-1 Sunday night loss to the Islanders, but the class of the NHL may deserve a pass as the defeat occurred on the tail end of a back-to-back. However, instead of laying these kinds of odds with a road team against a respectable Dallas Stars squad, we’ll look to the totals market once more.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, the NHL’s leading points earner (75), was held in check by New York but recently recorded six points in the span of three games. Brayden Point was also blanked by the Islanders but had five goals and two assists over his prior three contests. Look for either or both to bounce back against the Stars.

Meanwhile, Tampa’s loss could be Dallas’ gain, as star defenseman Victor Hedman left Sunday’s loss early due to an injury he sustained after accidentally bumping into a referee. His status for Tuesday night is unknown.

Tampa has been kind to Over bettors on the road this year, going 15-8. The Over has cashed in the last five meetings between these clubs.

Prediction: Lightning win, 5-3

The play: Lightning vs. Stars Over 6.5 goals (EVEN)