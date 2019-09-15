Jets Browns Monday Night Football odds spread total advice

The Jets and Browns are not only 0-1 in the standings, but they are also both 0-1 against the spread as both were home favorites in Week 1.

Last year, Cleveland was actually one of the better teams in the NFL against the spread with the fourth-best mark in the league at 10-6-0. The Jets, meanwhile, were one of the worst teams ATS in 2018, going 5-10-1.

The line on tonight’s Monday Nighter between the two changed drastically last week when it was announced that Jets QB Sam Darnold would miss the game due to mononucleosis. It opened at Browns -2.5 but went to Browns -6.5 over the weekend.

Gang Green will also be missing linebacker CJ Mosley, who looked like the leader of the team’s defense early in their narrow loss to the Bills eight days ago.

Not only that, but star running back Le’Veon Bell is also banged up and new addition at receiver, Demaryius Thomas, is battling a hamstring injury.

Taking the QB duties for the Jets will be former Broncos QB Trevor Siemien, who is 13-11 as a starter. Siemien has a history in a Gase-style offense as Gase made his bones in Denver under Gary Kubiak, who coached Siemien in 2015 and 2016.

After what the Browns showed in Week 1 at home against the Titans (a 43-13 loss), they shouldn’t be a 6.5-point favorite on the road against Rutgers – let alone a Jets team that was getting plenty of sleeper buzz before the start of the season.

This one will likely play out a lot like last Thursday’s Buccaneers – Panthers game, which we nailed – a low scoring game in which the underdog keeps it close throughout.

The play: Jets +6.5