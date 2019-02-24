Jets Eagles Ravens Chiefs Lions Le'Veon Bell odds soar

For the Eagles to get their offense back on track in 2019, they will need to surround quarterback Carson Wentz with top-of-the-line weapons. The Eagles ranked 18th in NFL scoring in 2018, a far cry from ranking third in their 2017 Super Bowl year, and there’s no doubt the offense could use a jolt of new energy.

One way to get back on track quickly would be to land either Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown in the next month. Bell advanced Eagles rumors on Saturday afternoon when he responded to this sub-tweet from someone with the handle @riaaaa:

“If the Eagles get Le’Veon I will lose my [expletive].”

Bell responded with “hmmm,” accompanied by a thinking face emoji.

Yup, in 2019 this qualifies as legit NFL news.

The problem here is that Bell is looking for $50 million in the first two years of his next deal. The Eagles simply can’t dish out that type of coin right now as they are just $1.9 million under the cap.

Nonetheless, here are the odds on where Bell will be playing football in 2019.

Le’Veon Bell odds

Colts +310

Jets +320

Raiders +580

Lions +620

Dolphins +710

Ravens +910

Eagles +985

Chiefs +1500

Field (any other team): +350

As for Brown, who is still regarded as one of the top two or three best receivers in the game at age 30, his path to Philadelphia is even more difficult. The Steelers still hold his rights and will trade him – unlike Bell, who is a free agent.

While Steelers GM Kevin Colbert has maintained that his preference is to trade Brown to an NFC team, Pittsburgh would surely have some reservations about dealing him in-state.

There is also that pesky salary cap issue again, though Sports Illustrated’s Andy Benoit pointed out last week that if Brown is willing to take a new contract from his new team then all “31 other teams” would be in play for Brown’s services.

Benoit also listed the Eagles as one of the teams that Brown would be most appealing to due to their two and three receiver route combination schemes.

Here are the current odds for where Brown will play ball next season.

Antonio Brown odds

49ers +400

Cardinals +450

Dolphins +550

Saints +650

Packers +700

Colts +700

Lions +800

Raiders +900

Jets +1000

Eagles +1200

Field: +450