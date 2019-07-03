Knicks Kawhi Leonard NBA Trade Rumors Sixers Celtics Lakers

Kawhi Leonard is set to make his decision on where he will play in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Leonard met with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors on a busy Tuesday and is mulling over their respective pitches. While the momentum was going in favor of the Lakers on Sunday and Monday, the Clippers and Raptors were said to have “closed the gap” during the Tuesday meetings. The Clippers meeting, in particular, was very strong with Doc Rivers, Jerry West and owner Steve Ballmer coming across exceptionally well.

The Clippers now have a well-rounded roster that you could certainly say is stronger than Kawhi’s supporting cast in Toronto as they recently brought in Patrick Beverley, Rodney McGruder and Maurice Harkless.

As of this minute, the Clippers look like the front-runners for Kawhi but as we’ve already seen in this dramatic off-season – anything is in play.

As for the rest of the league, there are still a handful of solid veteran free agents available.

The Sixers could stand to bring in another guard with Rajon Rondo still available and it’s looking like Rondo is going to have to settle for the veteran minimum. Rondo is not ideal for the Sixers as his outside shooting is basically on par with Ben Simmons’. But Elton Brand is on a quest to make the Sixers a more mature group, bringing in players with playoff experience.

While Rondo was seen as something of a malcontent early in his career, he has grown into a leader. His teammates, particularly younger teammates, raved about him in his stops in Chicago and New Orleans.

The Celtics may also be looking for some veteran leadership and bringing back Rondo is not entirely out of the question. It will all depend on where other free agents like DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green wind up if they settle for somewhere around the vet minimum as well.

The Knicks, meanwhile, look like they’re done in free agency. While they are being trashed on social media for not landing any big fish in free agency, they did bring in many serviceable players on short money and now run two deep at every position.