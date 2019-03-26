Latest baseball futures odds Indians Twins Pirates gambling advice

With MLB’s Opening Day drawing closer, MetroBet dives into the futures market, specifically win totals, for a three-pack of plays.

Cleveland Indians: 90.5 wins

In order for Over bettors to cash on the Cleveland Indians this season, Terry Francona’s crew will have to at least match their 2018 win total of 91. That may not be possible after the discouraging offseason the Tribe had.

Cleveland let All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley walk to the Astros in free agency and didn’t really replace him. The top three outfielders on their depth chart are Tyler Naquin, Leonys Martin and Jordan Luplow. The most homers any of them has hit in a season was 15 (Martin in 2016). The Indians also downgraded by swapping first baseman Edwin Encarnacion with the Mariners for old friend Carlos Santana, who exits a down year in Philadelphia. Shortstop Francisco Lindor, who may not be ready for Opening Day due to a calf strain, can only carry this lineup so far.

The Tribe’s beleaguered bullpen got worse too, as Cody Allen and Andrew Miller skipped town. A fleet of unreliable arms precedes closer Brad Hand. To top things off, Cleveland was dangling Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, their two best starting pitchers, during the offseason. This suggests that the Indians are likely to stand pat or sell out at the trade deadline.

The verdict: Indians Under 90.5 wins

Bet Now

Minnesota Twins: 83.5 wins

The first year in the post-Joe Mauer era should be a positive one for the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota upgraded their lineup in the offseason without mortgaging long-term plans, as they inked second baseman Johnathan Schoop, third baseman Ronald Torreyes and designated hitter/right fielder Nelson Cruz to one-year deals and utility man Marwin Gonzalez to a two-year deal. Having more reliable bats in the lineup should help one-time uber-prospects Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton in their attempts to bounce back off respective 2018 swoons.

The Twins could have the second-best rotation in their division if Jose Berrios and Kyle Gibson pitch to their 2018 statistics. Michael Pineda returns off Tommy John surgery and can hopefully anchor the third-starter spot. The bullpen is weak, ninth in the AL by ERA in 2018, but was the best in the AL Central.

The verdict: Twins Over 83.5 wins

Bet Now

Pittsburgh Pirates: 77.5 wins

The NL Central could be the most competitive division in baseball this year, and the Pittsburgh Pirates look poised to be the cellar-dwellers.

Pittsburgh’s starting rotation is thin behind Chris Archer and Jameson Taillon. Their lineup lacks pop, as they were 25th in home runs a year ago and did little to get better this year. Among the Pirates’ minor offensive pickups this offseason was shortstop Erik Gonzalez, who hit one home run in 136 ABs in 2018.

The bullpen boasts both Felipe Vasquez and Keone Kela, but if Pittsburgh’s offense can’t produce runs, having two bonafide closers won’t amount to much.

The verdict: Pirates Under 77.5 wins

Bet Now