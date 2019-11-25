Latest Bears Lions Thanksgiving odds spread over under money line

DraftKings Sportsbook and MetroBet are offering up a Thanksgiving parlay special offer this week as you can get a risk-free $100 simply by going to tinyurl.com/txxphwf. Here is all the betting and gambling information on the Lions Bears odds Thanksgiving spread over under money latest game.

The Bears and Lions have been two of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this season, as both entered the year with playoff aspirations. The Bears are 5-6 and should probably start running an offense that excludes the forward pass due to embarrassment.

The Lions are the same old Lions, stuck in neutral at 3-7-1, without much hope for the future.

Both teams have also been horrible against the spread this season as Chicago is a league-worst 3-8-0 ATS while the Lions are 4-7-0 ATS.

The only way to get through this early Thanksgiving Day game is to bet on it, of course.

The Bears and Lions met in Chicago just a few weeks ago on Nov. 3, with Chicago grabbing a 20-13 win.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was actually competent in that one, as he completed 16-of-23 passes for 173 yards, three touchdown passes and zero picks. It’s a small sample size (just two career games) but Trubisky has had the best performances of his career against Matt Patricia’s defenses. Last season, Trubisky passed for a career-high 355 yards against the Lions with three TD passes and zero picks with Lions Bears odds Thanksgiving spread over under money latest.

Trubisky should again be able to pass as an NFL quarterback on Thanksgiving Day, as Detroit’s defense is even worse than it was last year. The Lions are allowing 26.5 points per game this season (24th in NFL), are giving up 275.5 passing yards per game (30th in NFL), and are allowing 120.7 rushing yards per game (23rd in NFL). Here is the info on Lions Bears odds Thanksgiving spread over under money latest.

Throwing a wrench into this game, betting-wise, is if Lions QB Matthew Stafford (back) miraculously suits up … but that’s looking doubtful. Jeff Driskel is again likely to get the nod and the Bears’ still stout defense should be able to feast. Driskel tossed three interceptions and finished with an atrocious 50.9 passer rating in Detroit’s 19-16 loss to the Redskins this past Sunday.

The play: Bears -1 (-110)