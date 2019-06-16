Latest Ben Simmons NBA Trade Rumors Sixers looking at stars?

The biggest domino of the NBA offseason has already fallen as Anthony Davis is on his way to the Lakers.

How does this affect the Sixers?

Well, despite Ben Simmons being a Klutch Sports staple and despite the fact that Klutch Sports basically runs the Lakers now with LeBron and Davis now with the same address, those Simmons to the Lakers rumors should now be dead and buried.

Elton Brand seems set to run it back with Simmons and Embiid, but the big question now is who can the Sixers land in free agency or the draft to complement the duo?

The Jimmy Butler to the Lakers free agency buzz will only increase now that Davis is in LA, as top stars are going to be falling over one another to land at Staples Center. Hours before the Davis trade, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Lakers have “genuine interest” in acquiring Butler.

If the Sixers are unable to keep Butler and Tobias Harris, then there are a variety of routes that Brand could go in.

Would the Sixers look to target restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell, as all signs point to the Nets landing Kyrie Irving?

Or would the Sixers look toward the draft to fill some holes?

The Pelicans now have the No. 4 pick overall in the 2019 draft, courtesy of the Davis trade, and are already shopping it. Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland would be a perfect fit on the Sixers roster, but the Sixers simply do not have the assets anymore to pull off that type of deal.

The Sixers have the No. 24 pick in this year’s draft but could look to move up. The Celtics have three first round picks this week (ranging from pick 14-22), and are reportedly looking to dump off one or two of the picks.