Latest Eagles Seahawks spread odds money line over under advice

The Eagles are slight favorites against the Seahawks this week (Eagles -1.5) but anyone who has watched every Birds game this season knows that Doug Pederson’s squad cannot be trusted.

Not only has all of the magic from two years ago evaporated at Lincoln Financial Field, but just about every betting trend out there points toward Seattle covering in this one.

The Seahawks are 4-2 coming off a bye, against the spread, since 2013. They are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games as an underdog. They are 5-0 straight up on the road this season, and they are 4-1 ATS in their last five trips to the East Coast.

All of the hype surrounding this game will certainly center around how Jim Schwartz’ defense will or won’t be able to stifle prospective league MVP Russell Wilson, but where the Eagles could win this game is if Carson Wentz can have a 2017-like performance against a suspect Seahawks defense.

Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-110), Seahawks -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Eagles -125, Seahawks +102

Over Under: 48 total points (-110)

That’s one big “if” for the Eagles as Wentz has not eclipsed 300 yards passing since Oct. 13 against the Vikings. He also has posted a passer rating over 100.0 just three times this season, and just once in the past two months (at Buffalo on Oct. 27).

But if Wentz is going to have a big passing day any time soon, it will likely come against Seattle – which is a porous 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (271.8).

This isn’t a “bend but don’t break” deal either, as Seattle is just 23rd in the NFL in points allowed per game (25.4).

Alshon Jeffery is practicing this week and could play on Sunday, which would obviously increase the odds that Wentz turns in a good performance.

All told though, the Seahawks are simply the better team right now. This is a team that gets up for big games, too, as they knocked the 49ers from the ranks of the unbeaten two weeks ago in Santa Clara. Seattle’s shaky D managed to pick off Jimmy Garoppolo, sack him five times and give him an ugly 66.2 passer rating on the night. Garoppolo and Wentz are having similarly average campaigns, so expect a similar stat line for No. 11 Sunday afternoon.

The play: Seahawks +1.5