Latest odds Phillies Tigers MLB totals gambling advice

The Philadelphia Phillies could really use a sweep of this two-game series with the Detroit Tigers that kicks off on Tuesday night to stay in the postseason hunt. They have a good chance to take the opener at Comerica Park as they send Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.77 ERA) to the hill against the rapidly-declining Matthew Boyd (6-8, 4.13 ERA).

Here are the current odds for the game at MetroBet.us/Sugar:

Phillies -167 at Tigers +148

Total: Over 8.5 +100, Under 8.5 -117

The Tigers are just 3-13 in the month of July, losing six of their last seven games while scoring only 21 runs. Prior to allowing four runs over five rough innings against the Dodgers on July 18, Nola had surrendered just three earned runs over his last five starts. The LSU product has allowed the fifth-most walks in the NL this year, but Detroit is 28th at drawing the free pass.

Boyd has pitched to a 6.08 ERA in eight starts since the start of June. He’s served up 14 home runs in his last 47 1/3 innings of work. The Phillies have plated just 4.13 runs per game in July, but they should muster enough offense to prevail in this potentially low-scoring contest.

The play: Phillies moneyline and Phillies vs. Tigers Under Parlay