Latest odds Sixers Nets Phillies Mets spread line total advice

MetroBet breaks down a pair of games on the docket for Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers -8

Moneyline: Nets +290, Sixers -360

Betting Total: 230 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., TNT

The Philadelphia 76ers go for the series-clinching victory in front of the Wells Fargo faithful against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Sixers are considerable favorites in Game 5 but should be able to get the job done for their backers.

The Sixers have covered in each of their last three games in order to take a stranglehold in the series. They’re shooting 51.4 percent in that span. By contrast, the Nets have made just 42.8 percent of their shots since upsetting Philadelphia in Game 1.

Philly’s Game 4 victory can be largely attributed to the heart shown by center Joel Embiid, who missed Game 3 due to a nagging knee injury. He took over in the absence of shooting guard Jimmy Butler (ejected due to a scuffle with series antagonist Jared Dudley), registering 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks. Eight points came in a crucial stretch late in the fourth quarter, which put his team up by one when they were down by seven with about five minutes to play.

“Given the volume of playing time lately that he hasn’t had, it’s just a dominant performance,” coach Brett Brown said afterward.

As long as small forward Tobias Harris (24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Game 4) and point guard Ben Simmons (15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 4) continue their solid play, the Sixers should win this series at home.

The play: Sixers spread

Bet Now

Philadelphia Phillies +115 at New York Mets -125

Moneyline: Phillies, Mets

Runline: Phillies, Mets

Betting Total: TBA

Time (Eastern): 7:10 p.m.

Citi Field is one of the more pitcher-friendly parks in the major leagues, but the Over looks like a good bet in the middle portion of a three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

The Phillies and Mets rank fifth and ninth, respectively, in runs per game as of Monday afternoon. Four batters, including right fielder Bryce Harper, sport an OPS above 1.000 for Philadelphia, with short stop Jean Segura (.328 batting average) close behind at .966. Mets first baseman and rookie phenom Pete Alonso boasts a 1.338 OPS, and right fielder Michael Conforto’s is 1.192.

Zach Eflin (2-2, 3.68 ERA) takes the hill for the Phillies, and he’s 2-3 with a 5.25 ERA in his last seven starts (36 innings) against New York. Zack Wheeler (1-2, 6.35 ERA), who’s struggled with command (1.57 SO/W ratio) as well as run prevention this season, counters for the Amazins. Backing these starters are the 22nd and 27th-ranked bullpens by batting average against. Phillies relievers are allowing a .253 average, while the Mets’ mark is .280.

The play: Phillies vs. Mets Over

Bet Now