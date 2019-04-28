USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Latest Sixers Raptors NBA odds line spread total betting info, advice

Matt Burke | Apr 28, 2019
Latest Sixers Raptors NBA odds line spread total
Joel Embiid. Getty Images

Game 2 of the Sixers - Raptors series tonight is a tremendous betting game. 

A great place to find money during the betting year is the NBA playoffs when two strong teams face one another. You are almost guaranteed a "response game" from a good team. 

Most would consider the Sixers a "good team," and despite their clunker in Game 1 up North - we can expect a strong effort in response. Maybe that comes tonight. Maybe it comes in Game 3 at Wells Fargo on Thursday … but make not mistake, there will be a response from Joel Embiid and company.

Embiid himself has been up and down against the Raptors and in his brief NBA playoff history. He had a 14-point outing against the Raps in December but followed that up with a strong home effort against Toronto in mid-January, pumping in 34 points.

Bet Now

In the postseason last year against Boston, Embiid's worst individual performance was a 15-point affair in Game 4. In the next game, Embiid scored 27 points.

In other words, Embiid responds well after a poor performance. Look for the Sixers to at least keep things much closer tonight in Game 2.

Here’s a look at FanDuel’s updated moneyline info on Sixers – Raptors Game 2:

Sixers (+225) at Raptors (-280)

A $100 bet on the Sixers to either win tonight’s game outright or lose by seven points or less (the spread is -6.5 points in favor of Toronto), would return $325.

To bet on tonight’s game at FanDuel and get a risk free bet up to $500 through MetroBet go to: https://tinyurl.com/y665pabz

 

Tags:
SB basketballSB advice
SB advice
Fresh Russell Westbrook NBA Mock Rumors Lakers Knicks Bulls more
SB advice
Updated NFL Eagles Draft rumors Marquise Brown Josh Jacobs
SB advice
Latest odds Sixers Nets Phillies Mets spread line total advice
SB advice
Fresh Tom Brady Kyler Murray Patriots Giants Bengals Redskins
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers (4/23)
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes (4/22)

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: