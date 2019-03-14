Making sense of the AAC tournament and NBA

Conference tournament week is here and I have my eyes on a match up in the American Athletic Conference featuring perhaps the worst team in Division I, the Tulane Green Wave (4-26), losers of 20 straight games playing the home team Memphis Tigers (19-12), who are looking to make a late run to the Dance. Memphis didn’t cover 10.5 points in their meeting in New Orleans, winning 83-79, due mostly to being out rebounded 48-35 (21-10 offensive rebounds). The Tigers got 43 points (5-9 3pt) from their star, senior guard, Jeremiah Martin in a 102-76 blowout winner as 17.5 point favorites. The Tigers are very tough at home, having only lost outright to a highly ranked Tennessee and a tough, solid Cincinnati in league play.

Memphis is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 and are 10-7 ATS at home this year. They dominate Tulane in 14 of 18 offensive efficiency categories. Tulane’s main weapon is sophomore guard, Caleb Daniels (16.8 ppg) and though they have covered their last 4 games, the Green Wave is 5-10 ATS as a road team.

I don’t expect any inspired effort from Tulane to try and save their coach’s job, as the Tulane AD, Troy Dannen, is already on record as saying Mike Dunleavy, Sr. will return next season. I like Memphis to roll with home BBQ cooking and a big effort from Martin to cover the 16 points.

Pick - MEMPHIS(-16)

A look ahead selection in the NBA that has my attention is Sacramento @ Philadelphia. The Sixers have not looked like a polished, cohesive unit with their new starting lineup. Coach Brett Brown needs to see a lot more consistency over the 14 remaining games to have hope they can go on a deep Playoff run. Sacramento is much improved at 33-33 and 4 games out of a Playoff spot in the West. However, they are not the same team on the road going 10-15 ATS as a road dog and 16-16 ATS on the road overall. They will also be coming into this game on a B2B situation, playing in Boston Thursday night. Kings are 2-9 ATS with no rest and this is also the last game of their road trip, beware! Kings are 3-7 straight up L10 and have lost 4 of L5 ATS. Sixers are in a nice cover spot here.