MLB Home Run Derby odds betting preview advice

The annual MLB Home Run Derby, which takes place at 8 p.m. tonight on ESPN, is one of the more underrated betting events on the sports calendar.

This year’s field of eight sluggers is packed with talent and features several young players looking to make their names on a national stage for the first time. In other words, the young guns will be truly treating this as a competition, not some “just for smiles” exhibition. Here’s a look at the field.

Josh Bell, Pirates +300

Christian Yelich, Brewers +375

Pete Alonso, Mets +475

Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays +600

Joc Pederson, Dodgers +900

Carlos Santana, Indians +1000

Ronald Acuna Jr, Braves +1100

Alex Bregman, Astros +1100

Yelich leads MLB in home runs this season with 31 dingers, but it’s rare that that translates to the Home Run Derby – where you’re getting pitches tailor-made to your liking and it’s all about getting into a groove.

Another thing to factor in when betting on the Derby is home field advantage. In two of the last four years, players hitting in their home stadiums have won the Derby (Bryce Harper at Nationals Park last year, and Todd Frazier in Cincinnati in 2015).

Santana, the former Phillie, is the hometown guy this year and he will likely bat lefty. The field dimensions at Progressive Field favor left-handed batters and of Santana’s 19 homers this season – 15 of them have come from the left side of the plate.

The sexy picks here will be young guns like Bell, Alonso and Vlad Guerrero Jr – for sure - but the good money is that a return Home Run Derby competitor like Bregman or a veteran like Santana spoils the party for the young fellas. With the exception of Aaron Judge’s 2017 Home Run Derby title (Judge is the only rookie to have won it), calm and cool veteran players typically take the prize at this event.

The pick: $10 on Santana at +1000, $10 on Bregman at +1100