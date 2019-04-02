MLB odds Phillies Nationals NHL line Flyers Stars advice

MetroBet dishes out betting advice for Phils versus Nats as well as Flyers versus Stars.

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Moneyline: Phillies +170, Nationals -195

Runline: Phillies +1.5 runs (-130), Nationals -1.5 runs (+110)

Betting Total: 7.0 runs

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ freshly-improved lineup will get their first taste of Max Scherzer (0-1, 2.35 ERA) when they visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday night. The game will mark Bryce Harper’s first appearance in D.C. as an opposing player.

The Phillies couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, as they swept the Braves in their initial three-game set. Harper, Maikel Franco and Andrew McCutchen all went deep twice, with Franco driving in an additional five RBI as Philadelphia piled 23 total runs on Atlanta. Scherzer is bound to turn around some of that good fortune though, as he’s 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 17 lifetime starts against the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto has just three hits in 36 at-bats against “Mad Max,” while Franco is only 3-for-24.

Washington’s batters have bludgeoned Phillies’ scheduled starter Zach Eflin in the past, posting a .375 average and .946 OPS through 64 total at-bats. The only truly concerning aspect of backing the Nationals here is their leaky bullpen, which pitched to 13.50 ERA against the Mets in their opening series. So grab them on the first five innings line instead, just in case the Phillies make things interesting late.

The play: Nationals first five innings

Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars

Moneyline: Flyers +160, Stars -180

Puckline: Flyers +1.5 goals (-160), Stars -1.5 goals (+140)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 8 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flyers (37-34-8) are struggling to score as the NHL season winds down, which spells trouble against the stingy Dallas Stars (41-31-7), who are still in the thick of the playoff hunt.

The Flyers have scored just 16 goals in their last eight games (3-5) and were victims of a 3-0 shutout against the Rangers on Sunday. The Stars, meanwhile, have allowed just eight goals in their last four games, posting a 3-1 record in the process. Dallas’ top snipers, center Tyler Seguin and right wing Alexander Radulov, have combined for nine points in that span.

Stars netminder Ben Bishop is nursing a lower-body injury, but Anton Khudobin, who has stopped 84 of the last 89 shots that came his way (.944 save percentage) is more than capable of picking up the slack. Expect Dallas, which is 29th in offense this year, to post a low-scoring victory.

The play: Stars moneyline and Flyers vs. Stars Under Parlay

