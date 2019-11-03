MNF Cowboys Giants odds spread over under money line advice

The Cowboys are 0-1 so far this season at MetLife Stadium, having lost to the Jets 24-22 last month.

Could another New York upset special be brewing?

It’s entirely possible as Jason Garrett hasn’t been great with extra preparation. “The Clapper” might be overthinking things as his Cowboys are just 2-3 against the spread over the past five years when coming off of a bye.

Unlike Week 1, when Dallas beat the Giants 35-17 at Jerry World, Big Blue will be trotting out rookie Daniel Jones for the start. Jones has been up and down, which is to be expected for a rookie QB, but he seemed to find his groove last week in a 31-26 loss at Detroit.

Spread: Cowboys -6 (-118), Giants +6 (-103)

Money line: Cowboys -295, Giants +230

Over Under: Over 48.5 (-110), Under 48.5 (-110)

In that one, Jones completed 28-of-41 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and zero picks.

Saquon Barkley is also due for one of those monster rushing outings we saw so many times last season.

Barkley loves shining underneath the primetime light of national TV, as his breakout performance last year came against the Eagles on a Thursday night (130 yards rushing, 99 yards receiving).

All told, the gap between the Cowboys and Giants right now isn’t as great as most people think. For as bad as Pat Shurmur has been for the Giants, is he that much worse than Garrett?

Liking the Cowboys to win the game here on Monday night, but for it to be tight.

The play: Giants +6 (-103)