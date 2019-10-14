MNF Packers Lions over under odds spread money line advice

The Lions are getting mad respect from sportsbooks these days as they are just +3.5 underdogs at Lambeau Field tonight.

Detroit earned these props by beating the Chargers at home in Week 2, beating the Eagles in Philly in Week 3, and hanging with the Chiefs in Week 4 (a 34-30 home loss).

The Lions’ defense is vastly underrated so far this season, while the Packers might have the most overrated defensive unit in the league.

Detroit ranks better than Green Bay in most major defensive team categories including fewest passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed and points per game allowed.

And Lions QB Matthew Stafford has quietly put together a better campaign than his NFC North counterpart, Aaron Rodgers, so far in 2019 as Stafford has an average 102.6 passer rating compared to a 93.4 rating for Rodgers. Stafford’s TD: INT ratio is also a sparkling 9:2 while Rodgers is 6:1.

Spread: Packers -3.5 (-107), Lions +3.5 (-114)

Money line: Lions +155, Packers -195

Over under: 45.5 total points

Also going for the Lions Monday night is the fact that head coach Matt Patricia is a perfect 2-0 against the Packers early in his Detroit career, and that Detroit has had two weeks to prepare for this game coming off a bye.

Legal online sportsbooks are dishing out millions in free cash as they look to get you away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in risk-free cash at FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

Stafford had his best game of the 2018 season coming off the bye as he posted a 138.1 passer rating in a 32-21 road win over the Dolphins (back when the Dolphins were still at least respectable).

For whatever reason, the Packers also have been much more impressive on the road recently than at home. Green Bay is just 5-5 against the spread as a home favorite over the past two seasons.

In addition, the Packers will again be without star receiver Davante Adams as he is still nursing a turf toe injury.

The Lions should be able to keep this one close, and possibly win the thing outright.

The play: Lions +3.5