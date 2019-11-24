MNF Ravens Rams money line spread odds over under total advice

We’re red hot with our NFL picks lately, as we’ve hit on seven straight against the spread in this space.

The Ravens are steam-rolling the competition right now as they’ve ripped off six straight wins, including victories over the Seahawks (30-16), Patriots (37-20) and Texans (41-7). The blasting of the Texans eight days ago was particularly impressive as the Baltimore defense looked elite. The narrative surrounding the Ravens earlier in the year was that if you could simply contain Lamar Jackson, you would be well on your way to victory. Jackson has continued his ridiculous level of play (four TD passes and 79 yards rushing against Houston last week), but now the Ravens defense is getting in on the fun as well.

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-107), Rams +3.5 (-114)

Money line: Ravens -162, Rams +132

Over Under: 46.5 total points (-110)

Baltimore has allowed an average of just 16 points per game since the start of October.

On the flip side, the Rams have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league since their Super Bowl run a year ago. Their offense has been in a huge funk, as they are averaging just 17.6 points per game in their past three games. Jared Goff has regressed to Trubisky-esque levels as Sean McVay only trusted his QB to throw the ball 18 times last week against the Bears.

The only way the Rams will be able to hang in this one is if Todd Gurley has another vintage outing. McVay let the old Cadillac out of the garage last week in the 17-7 win over Chicago, as Gurley ran the ball a season-high 25 times for 97 yards.

LA cannot afford to lose many more games the rest of the way if they hope to return to the postseason, so expect McVay to pound the ball with Gurley again.

The Rams are actually tied for first for the best record against the spread this season at 7-3-0, while Baltimore is 5-5-0. At some point, too, the red-hot Ravens will come back to Earth but the Rams just aren’t the team to derail this train.

The play: Ravens -3.5 (-107)