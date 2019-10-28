Monday Night Football Steelers Dolphins odds spread over under advice

The Steelers probably shouldn’t be favored by 14 points against Malvern Prep, let alone something that sort of resembles an NFL team. But then again the Dolphins are re-writing the book on pro football ineptitude this season.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back in the saddle for the Dolphins, and he actually looked respectable last week in a 31-21 road loss to the Bills. Still, Fitzpatrick has never beaten the Steelers in his 15-year career.

Adding to the likelihood that the Steelers will cover this thing is that they are 4-2 against the spread this year, they have a full week of rest coming off the bye, and they have been very good at home this season.

Here are the results of the Steelers three games at Heinz Field this season: 28-26 loss vs. Seahawks, 27-3 win vs. Bengals, and 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Spread: Steelers -14 (-110)

Over Under: 43 points (-110)

Moneyline: Dolphins +525, Steelers -770

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has done a decent job not letting the Miami franchise go totally off the rails as they were at least competitive against the Bills last week in Buffalo. But with the worst roster in the league right now, this is still a team that lost 30-10 at home to a so-so Chargers team less than a month ago. They also lost to the Redskins (17-16) in the Toilet Bowl two weeks ago.

Coming off of last week’s strong showing against the Bills, it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins stringing together two good games in a row.

Bottom line is that you can’t put any faith in a team that could very well wind up 0-16.

The play: Steelers -14