NBA All Star Game MVP odds Joel Embiid LeBron Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid has already established himself as a top 10 player in the NBA and is extremely close to being a bona fide MVP candidate. The regular season MVP trophy looks like it’s going to either James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo this year, but Embiid can lock up a different kind of MVP award this Sunday if he plays well in the NBA All-Star Game.

Embiid currently has the fifth best odds to capture the All-Star Game MVP award at +750, sitting behind favorite LeBron James (+400), Antetokounmpo (+500), Kevin Durant (+600) and Steph Curry (+700).

As much as the All-Star Game is known for high-flying dunks and perimeter players doing their thing, big men like Embiid have often fared well in this game. Anthony Davis won the All-Star Game MVP two years ago and Shaquille O’Neal won three times in his illustrious career. Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan also won within the past 20 years.

For those wondering, Ben Simmons has the 14th best odds to win the MVP trophy this Sunday at +2800. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to pump in enough points to capture MVP, but a triple double (of which he’s totally capable of doing in this game) could do the trick.

The All-Star Game itself is not the only NBA betting opportunity this weekend as the slam dunk and 3-point contests have always been fun to wager on.

Bet Now

NBA 3-point contest odds

Stephen Curry (+300)

Devin Booker (+400)

Joe Harris (+450)

Buddy Hield (+500)

Seth Curry (+600)

Damian Lillard (+800)

Danny Green (+1400)

Kemba Walker (+1400)

Khris Middleton (+2000)

Dirk Nowitzki (+3000)

NBA slam dunk contest odds

Dennis Smith Jr +200

John Collins +225

Miles Bridges +225

Hamidou Diallo +300