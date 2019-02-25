NBA Mock Draft Knicks Lakers Celtics Wizards surprise with moves

The injury issue surrounding Zion Williamson should not deter the Suns, Knicks or any other team of picking him first overall this June in the NBA Draft. What could get interesting is where Murray State point guard Ja Morant will go. The Knicks have point guards in Dennis Smith and Frank Ntilikina already on the roster and will obviously push hard to ink Kyrie Irving in free agency. So if New York winds up with the No. 2 pick, expect them to look elsewhere.

A few other interesting picks we have here in our latest mock include the Wizards taking Duke shooting guard Cameron Reddish, the Lakers landing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Celtics picking up DeAndre Hunter.

Here is a full two round mock.

1. Phoenix Suns: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Rui Hachimura, SG, Gonzaga

4. Chicago Bulls: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

5. Atlanta Hawks: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford

Bet Now

6. Memphis Grizzlies: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

7. Washington Wizards: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke

8. Orlando Magic: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

10. Detroit Pistons: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

12. Atlanta Hawks: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

13. Los Angeles Lakers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

14. Boston Celtics: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

15. Miami Heat: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

16. Charlotte Hornets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

17. Brooklyn Nets: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas

18. Boston Celtics: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Utah Jazz: Naz Reid, C, LSU

21. Houston Rockets: Kevin Porter, SG, USC

22. Portland Trail Blazers: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

23. Philadelphia 76ers: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

24. Boston Celtics: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

26. Indiana Pacers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

27. Brooklyn Nets: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State

28. San Antonio Spurs: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

29. Golden State Warriors: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

31. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

32. Brooklyn Nets: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn

33. Orlando Magic: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

34. Philadelphia 76ers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova

35. Atlanta Hawks: Ignas Brazdeikis, SF, Michigan

36. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington

37. Denver Nuggets: Brian Bowen, SF, United State of America

38. Sacramento Kings: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia

39. New Orleans Pelicans: Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan

40. Detroit Pistons: Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s

41. Sacramento Kings: Abdoulaye N’Doye, SG, France

42. Dallas Mavericks: Dedric Lawson, PF, France

43. Atlanta Hawks: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC

44. Philadelphia 76ers: Kerwin Roach, PG, Texas

45. Minnesota Timberwolves: Oshae Brissett, SF, Syracuse

46. Atlanta Hawks: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee

47. Orlando Magic: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

48. Los Angeles Clippers: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa

49. San Antonio Spurs: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

50. Utah Jazz: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

51. New York Knicks: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington

53. Philadelphia 76ers: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell

54. Memphis Grizzlies: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

55. Charlotte Hornets: Darius Bazley, PF, United State of America

56. Indiana Pacers: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

57. Charlotte Hornets: James Palmer, SG, Nebraska

58. Toronto Raptors: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

59. Golden State Warriors: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

60. Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State