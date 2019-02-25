NBA Mock Draft Knicks Lakers Celtics Wizards surprise with moves

The injury issue surrounding Zion Williamson should not deter the Suns, Knicks or any other team of picking him first overall this June in the NBA Draft. What could get interesting is where Murray State point guard Ja Morant will go. The Knicks have point guards in Dennis Smith and Frank Ntilikina already on the roster and will obviously push hard to ink Kyrie Irving in free agency. So if New York winds up with the No. 2 pick, expect them to look elsewhere.
A few other interesting picks we have here in our latest mock include the Wizards taking Duke shooting guard Cameron Reddish, the Lakers landing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Celtics picking up DeAndre Hunter.
Here is a full two round mock.
1. Phoenix Suns: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
2. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Rui Hachimura, SG, Gonzaga
4. Chicago Bulls: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
5. Atlanta Hawks: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford
6. Memphis Grizzlies: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
7. Washington Wizards: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke
8. Orlando Magic: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
9. New Orleans Pelicans: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
10. Detroit Pistons: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
12. Atlanta Hawks: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France
13. Los Angeles Lakers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech
14. Boston Celtics: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia
15. Miami Heat: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky
16. Charlotte Hornets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon
17. Brooklyn Nets: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas
18. Boston Celtics: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
20. Utah Jazz: Naz Reid, C, LSU
21. Houston Rockets: Kevin Porter, SG, USC
22. Portland Trail Blazers: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas
23. Philadelphia 76ers: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State
24. Boston Celtics: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri
26. Indiana Pacers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
27. Brooklyn Nets: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State
28. San Antonio Spurs: Coby White, PG, North Carolina
29. Golden State Warriors: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
31. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
32. Brooklyn Nets: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn
33. Orlando Magic: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA
34. Philadelphia 76ers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova
35. Atlanta Hawks: Ignas Brazdeikis, SF, Michigan
36. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington
37. Denver Nuggets: Brian Bowen, SF, United State of America
38. Sacramento Kings: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia
39. New Orleans Pelicans: Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan
40. Detroit Pistons: Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s
41. Sacramento Kings: Abdoulaye N’Doye, SG, France
42. Dallas Mavericks: Dedric Lawson, PF, France
43. Atlanta Hawks: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC
44. Philadelphia 76ers: Kerwin Roach, PG, Texas
45. Minnesota Timberwolves: Oshae Brissett, SF, Syracuse
46. Atlanta Hawks: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee
47. Orlando Magic: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State
48. Los Angeles Clippers: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa
49. San Antonio Spurs: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue
50. Utah Jazz: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina
51. New York Knicks: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette
52. Los Angeles Clippers: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington
53. Philadelphia 76ers: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell
54. Memphis Grizzlies: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky
55. Charlotte Hornets: Darius Bazley, PF, United State of America
56. Indiana Pacers: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga
57. Charlotte Hornets: James Palmer, SG, Nebraska
58. Toronto Raptors: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College
59. Golden State Warriors: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
60. Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State