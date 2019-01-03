NBA Mock Draft Trade Rumors Celtics will make major noise

The four Boston first rounder could be more valuable than originally imagined

As it stands right now the Boston Celtics would have four first round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft. They will likely have the Memphis Grizzlies first round pick, the Sacramento Kings first rounder, the Los Angeles Clippers first rounder, and their own. While the Grizzlies, Kings and Clippers are all performing above expectations these picks will still be extremely valuable in the coming months.

There is the very real chance that the Kings and Grizzlies will both again wind up in the lottery. Both teams would miss the Western Conference playoffs if the postseason started today despite both teams owning a .500 record, which is usually good enough to get you into the dance. Having two lottery picks has increased importance this year as the NBA is changing its lottery format for the first time in years. The Kings and Grizzlies are likely to finish with somewhere around the sixth to 14th worst records in the NBA. Under the old rules, teams in those slots would have virtually no shot at obtaining at top three pick. That’s about to change dramatically as we will likely see several teams originally slotted 10th, 11th or 12th vault into the top five.

“This year’s changes to the lottery mean celebrating every loss for teams going nowhere no longer makes sense,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote earlier this year. “Entering the lottery a spot or two higher won’t make much of a difference when it comes to the chances of landing Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett or the rest of this year’s top prospects.”

Of course, Celtics fans should still be rooting like mad for the Kings and Grizzlies to lose any many games as possible. But it’s not a must anymore for those teams to be historically bad in order to relay a truly valuable lottery pick.

Here is our latest mock.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

3. New York Knicks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga

4. Chicago Bulls: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

5. Atlanta Hawks: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

6. Washington Wizards: Kevin Porter, SG, USC

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

8. Orlando Magic: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

9. Brooklyn Nets: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke

11. Atlanta Hawks: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford

12. Utah Jazz: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

13. Boston Celtics: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

14. San Antonio Spurs: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

15. Detroit Pistons: Jaylen Hoard, SF, Wake Forest

16. Charlotte Hornets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

17. Miami Heat: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

18. Boston Celtics: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

19. Portland Trail Blazers: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

20. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

21. Houston Rockets: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn

22. Boston Celtics: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

23. Boston Celtics: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Naz Reid, C, LSU

25. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sagaba Konate, PF, West Virginia

26. Golden State Warriors: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

27. Indiana Pacers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

28. Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

29. San Antonio Spurs: Simi Shittu, PF, Vanderbilt

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State

31. Orlando Magic: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

32. Phoenix Suns: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

33. Brooklyn Nets: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

34. Philadelphia 76ers: Oshae Brissett, SF, Syracuse

35. Atlanta Hawks: Ignas Brazdeikis, SF, Michigan

36. Denver Nuggets: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

37. New Orleans Pelicans: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

38. Sacramento Kings: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

39. Orlando Magic: Bennie Boatwright, PF, USC

40. Sacramento Kings: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

41. Dallas Mavericks: Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan

42. Utah Jazz: Darius Bazley, PF, United State

43. Memphis Grizzlies: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

44. San Antonio Spurs: Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA

45. Detroit Pistons: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee

46. Atlanta Hawks: Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas

47. Minnesota Timberwolves: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State

48. Philadelphia 76ers: Vanja Marinkovic, SG, Serbia

49. Los Angeles Clippers: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell

50. Atlanta Hawks: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova

51. New York Knicks: Yovel Zoosman, SG, Israel

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

53. Memphis Grizzlies: Adam Mokoka, SG, France

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

55. Charlotte Hornets: Dedric Lawson, PF, Kansas

56. Golden State Warriors: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas

57. Indiana Pacers: Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s

58. Charlotte Hornets: Abdoulaye N’Doye, PG, France

59. Toronto Raptors: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada

60. Milwaukee Bucks: Brian Bowen, SF, United States