NBA odds Bucks Sixers NHL lines Flyers Blues advice

Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) at Philadelphia 76ers

Moneyline: Bucks, Sixers

Betting Total: TBA

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., TNT

The Milwaukee Bucks (58-20) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-28), two talented teams that have been Over-happy of late, should provide some primetime fireworks on Thursday night.

Philadelphia has the fourth-best overall offense in the NBA (115.1 points per game), and at home they are the second-most lethal unit in the league (118 points per game). As of Wednesday, the Sixers’ Over/Under record in their last nine games is 7-2, with an average combined score of 234.9 points per tilt. Small forward Tobias Harris is making up for the lack of production from the idle Joel Embiid, scoring 25 points in each of his last two contests, while J.J. Redick is shooting 48.7 percent over Philly’s last three affairs. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid is expected to suit up against the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has helped Over bettors cash in four of their last five contests. The Bucks’ league-leading offense (117.9 points per game) has contributed to an average combined total of 240.6 points per game in that span. Fans should expect another fine performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped 52 points on Philadelphia on March 17.

The play: Bucks vs. Sixers Over

Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues

Moneyline: Flyers +190, Blues -220

Puckline: Flyers +1.5 goals (-120), Blues -1.5 goals (EVEN)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals

Time (Eastern): 8 p.m.

It seems that the St. Louis Blues (43-28-8) are proceeding with caution as the playoffs approach; they’ve failed to register 30 shots in five of their last seven games, and have been held to two or fewer power play chances in six of those affairs. Yet they have a 6-1 record in that span. So even though the Philadelphia Flyers (37-35-8), losers of five of their last six contests, appear to have called it quits on this season, don’t expect a blowout at the Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

The Blues can still win their division if things shake out right for them in the NHL season’s final stanza, so they won’t be at a loss for motivation against an Eastern Conference opponent. They’re 11-4 straight-up in their last 15 interconference games. St. Louis has also won 12 of their last 14 home games. Meanwhile, the Flyers have dropped four of their last five road tilts against teams with winning records at home.

