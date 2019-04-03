NBA odds spread line Sixers Hawks gambling advice

MetroBet takes a glance at a pair of games on the Wednesday docket.

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Moneyline: Phillies -130, Nationals +120

Runline: Phillies -1.5 runs (+115), Nationals +1.5 runs (-135)

Betting Total: 8.0 runs

Time (Eastern): 1:05 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will send their ace, Aaron Nola (1-0, 1.50 ERA), to the hill for the finale of a two-game series with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park. The Nats will counter with Anibal Sanchez, who makes his first start of 2019.

Nola was dominant at times in 2018 but was somewhat vulnerable in day games. In 14 afternoon starts, Nola went 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA, which starkly contrasts his overall performance (17-6, 2.35 ERA). Hitters averaged .232 against him in day games, compared to .197 overall. However, Nola went 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA in five outings against Washington last year. Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton has struggled against Nola in particular, going just 1-for-17 lifetime.

Sanchez silenced the Phillies’ bats in 2018, allowing just one earned run in 11 innings of work (.184 batting average against). In eight daytime starts last season, Sanchez went 3-2 with a 2.03 ERA. Interestingly, Bryce Harper has four hits in 14 at-bats against Sanchez, including two triples and a home run.

Assuming Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and Nats skipper Dave Martinez give some of their prime players a day off to rest following the aftermath of a night game, these starters should cruise through proceedings and help Under bettors cash.

The play: Phillies vs. Nationals Under

Bet Now

Philadelphia 76ers (-4) at Atlanta Hawks

Moneyline: Sixers -170, Hawks +150

Betting Total: 238 points

Time (Eastern): 7:30 p.m.

Over bettors should be salivating about Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

The Over has cashed in two straight meetings between these clubs and is 5-1 in their last six faceoffs in Atlanta, per Covers.com. The Hawks have exceeded the total in four of their last five contests, playing to an average combined score of 244.8 points. Point guard Trae Young (18.9 points per game) only recently had an eight-game streak of scoring 20 or more points snapped.

Meanwhile, the Sixers could be playing without both center Joel Embiid (rest) and shooting Jimmy Butler (back) again. As it stands, Philadelphia’s Over/Under record in their last nine games is 7-2, with an average combined score of 234.9 points per tilt. Small forward Tobias Harris has gone for 25 points in each of his last two efforts, while J.J. Redick is shooting 48.7 percent over his last three contests. They should have a field day against Atlanta’s league-worst defense (118.8 points allowed per game).

The play: Sixers vs. Hawks Over

Bet Now