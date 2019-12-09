NBA Sixers Nuggets odds spread money line over under total advice

The Sixers are literally unbeatable at home this season as they sit a perfect 12-0 at Wells Fargo Center. Here is a look at NBA Sixers Nuggets odds spread money line over under total betting and gambling information.

Against the spread at home, the Sixers are a little less impressive in 2019-20 as they’re just 7-5-0. But this past weekend was encouraging for Philly backers as they covered the spread and then some against the Cavaliers on Saturday (winning by a whopping 47 points), and also covered a -3 spread in beating the Raptors by six on Sunday.

Spread: Sixers -4 (-110), Nuggets +4 (-110)

Money line: Sixers -170, Nuggets +155

Over under: 206 total points (-110)

Another reason why the Sixers are a good play tonight at home against the Nuggets is that they’ve been pretty good in “revenge games” so far this season.

Brett Brown’s group lost to the Jazz (106-104) on Nov. 6 in Utah, only to beat them in Philly on Dec. 2, 103-94.

And we just saw the Sixers take down the Raptors on Sunday after falling to Toronto (101-96) back on Nov. 25.

The Nuggets were also able to take down the Sixers in the first meeting of the season between the two squads as Denver won in the Mile High City on Nov. 8, 100-97. Here is more on NBA Sixers Nuggets odds spread money line over under total.

Denver did not have to deal with Ben Simmons last month as Simmons was nursing a shoulder injury and that should make all the difference in the world for Philly in this one tonight. Simmons is hot right now, having put up a double-double on Sunday against the Raptors (16 points, 11 boards) and having registered a season-high 34 points on Saturday against Cleveland.

Also of note, Denver is just 4-5-0 this season ATS on the road.

The play: Sixers -5.5 for NBA Sixers Nuggets odds spread money line over under total.