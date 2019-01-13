NBA Sunday odds Warriors Mavericks Lakers Cavaliers, advice

MetroBet takes a look at a pair of Sunday NBA games and dishes out latest odds and advice.

Golden State Warriors (-6.5) at Dallas Mavericks

Moneyline: Warriors -250, Mavericks +210

Betting Total: 228 points

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors should prove superior to the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday night, but the hot-and-cold Mavs will give the reigning champs all that they can handle.

The “Dubs” have kicked it into high gear over their last six games (5-1), scoring an average of over 129 points per contest. Their lone loss was by one point to Houston on Jan. 3 because James Harden made a circus shot to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Per oddsshark.com, Golden State’s average margin of victory over this stretch is 16.6 points.

However, the Warriors are 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 against Western Conference opponents. And Dallas, despite their mediocre 20-22 overall record, is a tough out at home. They’re 16-4 straight-up and 14-6 against the spread at the American Airlines Arena. But with Klay Thompson in a groove (26.8 points per game over his last five tilts) and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant playing to their season averages, Golden State should do just enough to overwhelm the Mavericks. Expect a high-scoring tilt, as the Warriors’ 20th-ranked defense takes the floor against Dallas’ offense, which averages 112.3 points per game at home.

Prediction: Warriors win, 121-117

The play: Warriors vs. Mavericks Over 228 points and Warriors moneyline Parlay (+167)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers (-10.5)

Moneyline: Cavaliers +450, Lakers -560

Betting Total: 221 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 9:30 p.m., NBATV

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense has been getting torn to shreds lately, so even the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers should be able to pile on the points this Sunday night at the Staples Center.

The Cavs’ stoppers have been poor all year (23rd in the league at 113.7 points per game allowed), but recent results have been downright dreadful. Over their last four contests, Cleveland has allowed an average of over 134 points. That’s contributed to a run of six straight Overs in Cavs games, and eight over their last 10 tilts.

L.A.’s point totals have been hovering a little too close to the century mark of late, including a 95-point outing in Utah on Friday night, but tonight’s matchup is a big drop in class for the Lakers. The Cavaliers have allowed five straight opponents to shoot above 50 percent from the floor, so expect someone like Brandon Ingram to post a solid performance here.

Prediction: Lakers win, 118-109

The play: Cavaliers vs. Lakers Over 221 points and Lakers moneyline Parlay (+125)