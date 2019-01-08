NBA Tuesday odds Pacers Cavaliers Hawks Raptors spread advice

MetroBet looks at where to place your money in the NBA on Tuesday night.

Indiana Pacers (-10) at Cleveland Cavaliers

Moneyline: Pacers -580, Cavaliers +440

Betting Total: 208 points

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

When the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers last met on Dec. 18, the Cavs pulled off a shocking one-point victory. Since that result, Cleveland has lost nine in a row, while the Pacers are 6-2, with their only losses occurring to the Toronto Raptors. All signs point toward an Indiana rout in this rematch.

The Pacers are head-and-shoulders superior in season point differential, as they’re at plus-5.8 compared to the Cavaliers’ minus-10.5. The numbers in their last five games are even more stark, as Indiana is at plus-8.0, while Cleveland is at minus-22.6. Even Cavs head coach Larry Drew is at the end of his rope, as he benched four of his five starters less than four minutes into the second half of his team’s 133-98 loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.

“I was just a little upset I couldn’t take all five out and put five new ones in there, I only had four guys on the bench,” he told reporters afterwards. “Those guys were not playing well. Frankly, I had seen enough at that point.”

With the Pacers averaging 118.8 points per game over their last five contests, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor in that span, there’s little doubt that they’ll be able to pull away late. Expect them to cover the spread and get this game to go Over the low listed total of 208.

Prediction: Pacers win, 116-98

The play: Pacers -10 and Pacers vs. Cavaliers Over 208 points Parlay (+264)

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors (-14.5)

Moneyline: Hawks +950, Raptors -1450

Betting Total: 228.5 points

Time (Eastern): 7:30 p.m.

Both the point spread and total on Tuesday night’s Hawks-Raptors clash are in the stratosphere. Toronto will probably crush an overmatched Atlanta squad, but 14.5 points is an awful lot to give. Instead, we’ll look toward the totals market.

The Raptors have topped 120 points in three of their last four contests and will have Kawhi Leonard active after resting him on Sunday. They average over two additional points per game at home compared to their overall figure (115.7 to 113.4). The Hawks play horrible defense, surrendering over 117 points per game overall, and over 118 on the road.

Scotiabank Arena has been kind to Over bettors dating back to last season, as the total has been exceeded in 18 of the last 26 Toronto home games. The Raptors have gone Over in seven of their last nine overall.

Prediction: Raptors win, 126-108

The play: Hawks vs. Raptors Over 228.5 points