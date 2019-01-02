NBA Wednesday odds Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers Oklahoma City LA Lakers, advice

Pro basketball betting advice

MetroBet looks at where to place your money on the NBA slate for Wednesday.

Miami Heat (-6) at Cleveland Cavaliers

Moneyline: Heat -260, Cavaliers +220

Betting Total: 204.5 points

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

This may not be the most appealing game on the Wednesday NBA slate for the casual fan, but trends bettors should be delighted to see the Heat back in action against anyone, especially the bottom-feeding Cavaliers.

Miami, who clubbed Cleveland at American Airlines Arena on Dec. 28 (118-94), will try to hand their Eastern Conference opponent another loss at Quicken Loans Arena. The Heat, who are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight overall, won’t mind playing on the road, as they’ve covered in eight of their last nine away from home. Miami may have just lost to Minnesota on Dec. 30, but they’re 4-1 against the spread in their last five following a loss. Furthermore, they’ve covered in four of their last five against teams with losing records, per Covers.com.

The Heat should be bolstered by the return of Udonis Haslem and Josh Johnson, just two of the team members who caught an illness going around the locker room last week. The Cavaliers could return to full strength as Tristan Thompson and Rodney Hood are getting closer to comebacks after missing some recent games due to injury, but the team is 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games, and 1-5 in their last six following a cover.

Prediction: Miami wins, 107-95

The play: Miami -6

Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) at Los Angeles Lakers

Moneyline: Thunder -210, Lakers +180

Betting Total: 229.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

For the first time in 15 games, a team that was missing LeBron James due to injury picked up a victory, as the Lakers handled the Kings on Dec. 30. Unfortunately for L.A., they’ll have to deal with a much tougher opponent in the Thunder on Wednesday night. However, with Oklahoma City playing unevenly of late, we’ll look toward the total for a wager in this game.

Though the Lakers score the eighth-most points per game in the league (113.4) and surrender the 10th-most (111.4), they have been friendly toward Under bettors thanks to some exceptionally-high totals posted by oddsmakers on L.A. games throughout the year. Bookmakers have once again obliged Under bettors by listing a very high total of 229.5 points on this contest despite James’ absence.

Expect these clubs to live up to their respective 5-13-1 Over/Under records (based on home/road splits) in the Staples Center this Wednesday night.

Prediction: Oklahoma City wins, 114-106

The play: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Under 229.5 points