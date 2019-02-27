NCAA basketball Villanova Marquette odds betting advice

MetroBet takes a look at best bets on the college hardwood for Wednesday night. Here are betting previews for Oklahoma State and Texas Tech as well as Villanova versus Marquette.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders (-14.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys +900, Red Raiders -1400

Betting Total: 127 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Oddsmakers can’t hang a big enough number on the 11th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-5) as they prepare to face the woeful Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-17) at United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech met Oklahoma State as recently as Feb. 13, and those who gave the six points with the Red Raiders had to be thrilled to watch guard Jarrett Culver and company waltz to a 78-50 victory. That was no fluke result for the Cowboys, who are now 3-11 in Big 12 play this year after their most recent loss, an 85-46 shellacking courtesy of 23rd-ranked Kansas State. Oklahoma State has now covered in just three of their last 11 tilts.

The Cowboys tend to play a faster-paced game on the road, as their points per game figure rises from 67 to 69.7, but their points allowed per game figure rises from 71 to 74.6. That does not bode well against a Texas Tech team that tightens up defensively in their own arena. The Red Raiders defense is second in the country at 57.3 points allowed per game. At United Supermarkets Arena, it drops to 53.8. Teams shoot just 26 percent from beyond the arc against coach Chris Beard’s squad. Lay the points with Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

The play: Red Raiders spread

Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats (-5)

Moneyline: Golden Eagles +180, Wildcats -220

Betting Total: 142.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 9 p.m., FS1

Things are falling apart fast for the Villanova Wildcats (20-8), as they’ve lost four of their last five contests and dropped out of the top 25. A visit from the 10th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles (23-4), who beat them on Feb. 9 (albeit by one point at home), is exactly what Jay Wright and company don’t need.

Marquette has been rewarding their backers on a regular basis, going 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 games, per Covers.com. The Golden Eagles have covered in six straight on the road, and are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against teams with winning records. Other than their losses to St. John’s, Marquette hasn’t been beaten since Nov. 21, when Kansas got the better of them to knock their record down to 3-2.

Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard is one to watch for; he dropped 38 points on the Wildcats when these programs last played. He’s averaging 25.3 points on the year. The Hauser brothers, Sam and Joey, can crash the boards with the best of them. They’ve helped Marquette get to 37th in the country in rebound differential at plus-4.9 per game. Villanova is 101st at plus-2.6.

The play: Marquette spread

