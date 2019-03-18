NCAA tournament 2019 regional odds

NCAA Tournament 2019: Odds for Every Team to Win Their Region
Having a difficult time figuring out which team is going to win the entire Tournament? Let’s start with an easier bet - Who will win each region.
While all four one seeds are the logical choice to win their region, TEN other teams have odds of less than 10/1 to advance to the Final Four.
The only year that all four #1 seeds made the Final Four was 2008 (since 1984 when the tournament was expanded to 64 teams). And only five times in those 35 years did three #1 seeds win their region in the same year.
EAST
MIDWEST
DUKE Blue Devils
5/8
NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels
8/5
MICHIGAN ST Spartans
11/4
KENTUCKY Wildcats
3/1
LSU Tigers
12/1
HOUSTON Cougars
5/1
VA TECH Hokies
10/1
KANSAS Jayhawks
10/1
MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs
20/1
AUBURN Tigers
8/1
MARYLAND Terrapins
25/1
IOWA ST Cyclones
8/1
LOUISVILLE Cardinals
18/1
WOFFORD Terriers
18/1
VCU Rams
80/1
UTAH ST Aggies
25/1
UCF Golden Knights
100/1
WASHINGTON Huskies
100/1
MINNESOTA Golden Gophers
100/1
SETON HALL Pirates
80/1
BELMONT Bruins
100/1
OHIO ST Buckeyes
100/1
TEMPLE OWLS
200/1
NEW MEXICO ST Aggies
100/1
LIBERTY Flames
200/1
NORTHEASTERN Huskies
200/1
ST LOUIS Billikens
200/1
GEORGIA ST Panthers
200/1
YALE Bulldogs
200/1
ABILENE CHRISTIAN Wildcats
2000/1
BRADLEY Braves
500/1
IONA Gaels
2000/1
NC CENTRAL Eagles
2000/1
NORTH DAKOTA ST Bison
1000/1
SOUTH
WEST
VIRGINIA Cavaliers
6/5
GONZAGA Bulldogs
6/5
TENNESSEE Volunteers
3/1
MICHIGAN Wolverines
3/1
PURDUE Boilermakers
4/1
TEXAS TECH Red Raiders
9/2
KANSAS ST Wildcats
15/1
6/1
WISCONSIN Badgers
20/1
MARQUETTE Golden Eagles
20/1
VILLANOVA Wildcats
12/1
BUFFALO Bulls
18/1
CINCINNATI Bearcats
15/1
NEVADA Wolfpack
25/1
OLE MISS Rebels
60/1
SYRACUSE Orange
30/1
OKLAHOMA Sooners
80/1
BAYLOR Bears
100/1
IOWA Hawkeyes
100/1
FLORIDA Gators
50/1
ST MARY'S Gaels
100/1
ARIZONA ST Sun Devils
200/1
OREGON Ducks
20/1
ST JOHN'S Red Storm
200/1
UC IRVINE Anteaters
200/1
MURRAY ST Racers
100/1
OLD DOMINION Monarchs
200/1
VERMONT Catamounts
200/1
COLGATE Raiders
2000/1
NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse
500/1
GARDNER-WEBB Bulldogs
2000/1
MONTANA Grizzlies
1000/1
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Knights
5000/1
PRAIRIE VIEW Panthers
5000/1