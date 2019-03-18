NCAA tournament 2019 regional odds

NCAA Tournament 2019: Odds for Every Team to Win Their Region

Having a difficult time figuring out which team is going to win the entire Tournament? Let’s start with an easier bet - Who will win each region.

While all four one seeds are the logical choice to win their region, TEN other teams have odds of less than 10/1 to advance to the Final Four.

The only year that all four #1 seeds made the Final Four was 2008 (since 1984 when the tournament was expanded to 64 teams). And only five times in those 35 years did three #1 seeds win their region in the same year.