PA

NCAA tournament 2019 regional odds

MetroBet Staff | Mar 18, 2019
Tanner Krebs, Zach Norvell Jr.

Tanner Krebs, Zach Norvell Jr. Getty Images

NCAA Tournament 2019: Odds for Every Team to Win Their Region

Having a difficult time figuring out which team is going to win the entire Tournament? Let’s start with an easier bet - Who will win each region.

While all four one seeds are the logical choice to win their region, TEN other teams have odds of less than 10/1 to advance to the Final Four.

The only year that all four #1 seeds made the Final Four was 2008 (since 1984 when the tournament was expanded to 64 teams). And only five times in those 35 years did three #1 seeds win their region in the same year.

 

EAST

  

MIDWEST

DUKE Blue Devils

5/8

NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels

8/5

MICHIGAN ST Spartans

11/4

KENTUCKY Wildcats

3/1

LSU Tigers

12/1

HOUSTON Cougars

5/1

VA TECH Hokies

10/1

KANSAS Jayhawks

10/1

MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs

20/1

AUBURN Tigers

8/1

MARYLAND Terrapins

25/1

IOWA ST Cyclones

8/1

LOUISVILLE Cardinals

18/1

WOFFORD Terriers

18/1

VCU Rams

80/1

UTAH ST Aggies

25/1

UCF Golden Knights

100/1

WASHINGTON Huskies

100/1

MINNESOTA Golden Gophers

100/1

SETON HALL Pirates

80/1

BELMONT Bruins

100/1

OHIO ST Buckeyes

  

100/1

TEMPLE OWLS

200/1

NEW MEXICO ST Aggies

100/1

LIBERTY Flames

200/1

NORTHEASTERN Huskies

200/1

ST LOUIS Billikens

200/1

GEORGIA ST Panthers

  

200/1

YALE Bulldogs

  

200/1

ABILENE CHRISTIAN Wildcats

2000/1

BRADLEY Braves

500/1

IONA Gaels

2000/1

NC CENTRAL Eagles

2000/1

    

 

NORTH DAKOTA ST Bison

1000/1

    

 
   

 

    

 

SOUTH

WEST

 

VIRGINIA Cavaliers

6/5

GONZAGA Bulldogs

6/5

TENNESSEE Volunteers

  

3/1

MICHIGAN Wolverines

3/1

PURDUE Boilermakers

  

4/1

TEXAS TECH Red Raiders

9/2

KANSAS ST Wildcats

15/1

FLORIDA ST Seminoles

6/1

WISCONSIN Badgers

20/1

MARQUETTE Golden Eagles

20/1

VILLANOVA Wildcats

12/1

BUFFALO Bulls

18/1

CINCINNATI Bearcats

15/1

NEVADA Wolfpack

25/1

OLE MISS Rebels

60/1

SYRACUSE Orange

30/1

OKLAHOMA Sooners

80/1

BAYLOR Bears

100/1

IOWA Hawkeyes

100/1

FLORIDA Gators

50/1

ST MARY'S Gaels

100/1

ARIZONA ST Sun Devils

200/1

OREGON Ducks

20/1

ST JOHN'S Red Storm

200/1

UC IRVINE Anteaters

200/1

MURRAY ST Racers

100/1

OLD DOMINION Monarchs

200/1

VERMONT Catamounts

200/1

COLGATE Raiders

2000/1

NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse

500/1

GARDNER-WEBB Bulldogs

2000/1

MONTANA Grizzlies

1000/1
     

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Knights

5000/1

 

 

 

PRAIRIE VIEW Panthers

5000/1

 

 

