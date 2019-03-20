USA

PA

NCAA Tournament Round 1 Odds: Thursday 3/21

MetroBet Staff | Mar 20, 2019
Big East Basketball Tournament - Championship

Big East Basketball Tournament - Championship. Getty Images

March Madness has officially started and here are the odds for the first round on Thursday 3/21, in order of smallest to biggest spread.

Syracuse -2 over Baylor

Nevada -2.5 over Florida

Wofford -3 over Seton Hall

Louisville -4.5 over Minnesota

Marquette -4.5 over Murray State

Villanova -5.5 over St. Mary's

Auburn -7 over New Mexico State

LSU -7.5 over Yale

Kansas -8.5 over Northeastern

Florida State -10.5 over Vermont

Purdue -12 over Old Dominion

Michigan -16 over Montana

Michigan State -20 over Bradley

Kentucky -22 over Abilene Christian

 

