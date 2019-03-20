NCAA Tournament Round 1 Odds: Thursday 3/21

March Madness has officially started and here are the odds for the first round on Thursday 3/21, in order of smallest to biggest spread.
Syracuse -2 over Baylor
Nevada -2.5 over Florida
Wofford -3 over Seton Hall
Louisville -4.5 over Minnesota
Marquette -4.5 over Murray State
Villanova -5.5 over St. Mary's
Auburn -7 over New Mexico State
LSU -7.5 over Yale
Kansas -8.5 over Northeastern
Florida State -10.5 over Vermont
Purdue -12 over Old Dominion
Michigan -16 over Montana
Michigan State -20 over Bradley
Kentucky -22 over Abilene Christian